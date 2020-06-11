David Tennant fans spot Doctor Who Easter egg in background of BBC comedy Staged

As Doctor Who fans know, the trusty TARDIS has the flexibility to materialise wherever in time and house – even in BBC comedy Staged.

Eagled-eyed fans seen the blue police field appeared in the background of a scene that includes David Tennant, who performs an actor compelled to rehearse over Zoom because of the coronavirus lockdown.

In a phase filmed in Tennant’s personal backyard, a miniature model of the time-travelling machine may very well be seen subtlety hidden in a far nook. Tennant, of course, performed the 10th incarnation of the Doctor from 2005 to 2010.

After making the invention, fans across the Whoniverse took to Twitter.

David Tennant HAS A TARDIS IN HIS GARDEN #Staged — Karl Hodge (@karlhodge) June 10, 2020

One requested if the Grasp had shrunk the TARDIS.

Staged sees Tenannt play an exaggerated (and slightly slobbish) lockdown model of himself, alongside Michael Sheen (who performs an exaggerated model of himself). The present additionally options Tennant’s spouse, Georgia, who starred alongside her husband in 2008 Doctor Who episode The Doctor’s Daughter.

Anna Lundberg (Sheen’s companion), director Simon Evans, Nina Sosanya and Lucy Eaton additionally all star in the BBC comedy.

Tenant briefly returned to the world of Doctor Who in the course of the lockdown, collaborating in a fan watchalong of The Stolen Earth and Journey’s Finish. He tweeted together with commentary to the episode, joined by Donna Noble star Catherine Tate, former showrunner Russell T Davies and director Graeme Harper.

Staged is out there to observe now on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.