David Tennant, Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker on Franchise – Variety

The Physician could possibly journey at will by way of time and house, but it surely took a worldwide pandemic to get three of the individuals who performed the character in the identical “room” for the primary time. “Physician Who” stars David Tennant, Matt Smith and Jodie Whittaker got here collectively June 22 to have fun the collection streaming on HBO Max and reminisce about their respective occasions on the present and what it’s meant to them over time. (As for the way forward for the collection, Whittaker wouldn’t reveal a lot past the title of the upcoming Christmas particular, which is “Revolution of the Dalek.”)

“If you understand it’s your flip [to play The Doctor], you do know what which means when it comes to a lack of anonymity and the truth that the primary line of your obituary has nearly actually been written,” says Tennant, who performed the Tenth Physician for 3 seasons. “However it’s an enormous privilege — and in addition feels very treasured, as a result of folks find it irresistible a lot and carry it with them all through their lives. To be the custodian of that, you simply don’t wish to break it.”

All three Medical doctors bonded over the function following them all through their very own lives, too. Smith, the youngest actor to play the Physician, admitted to being adopted by his onetime catchphrase of, “Geronimo!” Whittaker, whose historic casting because the present’s present Thirteenth Physician gained each fervent reward and controversy, is continually moved by those that inform her they’re impressed by seeing a girl Physician. Nonetheless, she laughed as she remembered seeing a younger woman in a café shortly after the preliminary announcement and pondering that she’d discovered her demographic — solely to have the woman admit she “actually needed Ben Whishaw.”

When requested by Variety what a non-white actor might convey to the desk, Whittaker was fast to level out {that a} latest episode did function Jo Martin as an “extraordinary” model of the Physician. She continued: “Working reverse Jo and seeing how thrilling and vibrant and highly effective her Physician was, to me, it wanted no clarification.”

Whereas all of them in the end play the identical character, the actors agreed that it might be “unattainable” to suss out which traits and tics they may have adopted from earlier iterations of the Physician. “I’m positive they’re all in there,” mused Tennant, “as a result of I used to be principally simply regurgitating my childhood obsession.”