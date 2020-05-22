David Tennant, Michael Sheen Set For BBC One Lockdown Comedy ‘Staged’ – Variety

Following Amazon Prime Video’s massive hit with “Good Omens,” David Tennant and Michael Sheen will reteam to star in a model new BBC lockdown comedy “Staged,” produced for BBC One by Infinity Hill and GCB Movies and resulting from air in June.

“Staged” activates the forged of a play, described because the cream of British performing expertise, who, furloughed when their upcoming West Finish manufacturing involves a halt, try and hold rehearsals on monitor regardless of lockdown, BBC introduced Friday.

The arrange seems to be set to play with on-stage and off-stage fiction and true-life actuality, with a dose of bathetic realism added by self-shooting and video convention know-how in addition to Tennant and Sheen’s portraying lockdown on the expense of their very own dignity. The road-up additionally consists of actor Georgia Tennant (“Within the Darkish”) and Anna Lundberg, Tennant and Sheen’s companions in real-life, in addition to theater actress Lucy Eaton.

“It’s so essential that the BBC supplies moments of humor and light-weight reduction and this mischievous concept reveals what nice sports activities Michael and David are,” mentioned Charlotte Moore, director BBC Content material, who commissioned the present.

A six-part, brief format of 15 minutes per episode – which may properly additionally encourage a extra off-beat fashion – the present can even have a collection of visitor stars, resembling Nina Sosanya (“Final Tango in Halifax”). Extra visitor stars might be confirmed sooner or later, BBC introduced Friday.

“Staged” relies on an authentic concept by British theater director Simon Evans and Infinity Hill producer-partner Phin Glynn, and written and directed by Evans.

Producers are Phin Glynn, Victor Glynn and Georgia Tennant. David Tennant and Michael Sheen government produce. Government producers for Infinity Hill are Axel Kuschevatzky and Cindy Teperman and for GCB, Geoff Iles. The collection can even be accessible as a field set on BBC iPlayer after transmission.

Evans directed Orlando Bloom in “Killer Joe” within the West Finish; his most up-to-date play was “A Day within the Demise of Joe Egg,” starring Toby Stephens. He’s working with Infinity Hill on his characteristic debut “Hunters within the Darkish,” adapting the Lawrence Osborne novel, which was due to enter manufacturing this Spring however stymied by COVID-19.

Comedy “Staged” marks the primary TV collection from Infinity Hill which was launched at November’s American Movie Market by longtime Telefonica and Viacom producer Kuschevatzky (“The Secret in Their Eyes,” “Wild Tales” ),“Ready for Anya” producer Phin Glynn and producer Teperman (“Animal”).

With places of work in London, Los Angeles and Buenos Aires, its upcoming titles additionally take within the William Boyd Graham Greene adaptation “The Captain and the Enemy” and “Amor es Amor,” Rob Schneider’s Spanish-language film debut as each an actor and director, produced with El Estudio.

GCB Movies is a London-based manufacturing firm that has its first characteristic movie, “Belle,” in improvement.