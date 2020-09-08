David Tennant reveals how he stepped into the role of serial killer Dennis Nilsen for ITV drama Des

David Tennant has opened up about taking up one of his darkest roles but for Des, a brand new ITV drama about serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

The three-part collection is about in the aftermath of his arrest in 1983, after police discovered the drains beneath his condominium blocked by the stays of his victims.

Out of respect for the useless, the programme doesn’t present the murders, as an alternative dedicating its time to unpacking the psychology of a killer from his time in custody.

Tennant spoke to Radio Occasions about how he inhabited the role, delivering a chilling efficiency in the lead reverse Daniel Mays as Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay.

He defined: “There’s some footage of Nilsen in an interview he did with Granada Tv when he was in jail, and he was an avid house movie-maker, some of which survive, so we have been in a position to see these.

“It was a helpful start line to see how he moved and how he sounded, as there are occasional bits of audio of him round, too. And of course the notebooks – he wrote and wrote and wrote in jail.”

In fact, a major concern for Tennant was making certain the present didn’t cross any strains with the surviving kin of Nilsen’s victims, with producers taking time to achieve out to these affected by his crimes for their steering.

Tennant added: “If you’re making a narrative about one thing that’s residing historical past, you have to do it sensitively. You might be speaking about issues which are nonetheless very uncooked and we have been conscious of that each day on set and in the edit.

“We have been at all times discussing this, even all the way down to what playing cards you place up at the finish [before the credits of the third and final episode] to speak about what occurred after the occasion.”

Des additionally stars Jason Watkins as biographer Brian Masters, who went on to put in writing a e-book about Nilsen titled Killing for Firm, printed in 1985.

Learn the full interview with David Tennant on this week’s Radio Occasions journal, out Tuesday. Des premieres on ITV at 9pm on Monday 14th September. For those who’re trying for one thing to observe tonight, try our TV Information.