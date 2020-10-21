David Tennant says Billie Piper helped him cope with Doctor Who fame

Former Doctor Who star David Tennant has revealed that Billie Piper helped him cope with his newfound fame after becoming a member of the favored sci-fi collection.

He was solid because the Tenth Doctor in 2005, becoming a member of the present for its second trendy collection, which catapulted him to nationwide fame just about in a single day.

Within the newest episode of David Tennant Does a Podcast With…, he and Piper reunite to debate their time working collectively in addition to their newer initiatives.

As a part of that dialog, they mirrored on the fame that Doctor Who delivered to their lives, with Piper admitting that she has all the time felt “uncomfortable” with that aspect of the job.

“I’d been there earlier than and it’s an uncomfortable place for me,” she stated. “I’ve by no means actually preferred that. You grow to be this factor to folks and also you don’t actually have any half in that. And so it’s a must to behave a sure approach or at the least attempt to, and that’s fairly annoying.

“It’s not the worst factor on the planet, however it means you could’t be your self solely. And it implies that you grow to be extremely guarded. And for me, reclusive, all the time.”

Tennant went on to say that Piper’s previous expertise with fame helped him to regulate to his new way of life, after experiencing an enormous rise in prominence following his debut as The Doctor.

He added: “I’ve typically stated within the intervening 15 years that getting into into that insanity… and significantly that lack of anonymity, which I had not likely skilled earlier than… as a result of I had you to go on that journey with, I feel I survived it significantly better than I might need finished.

“You knew what it was to lose that layer of pores and skin. It was very useful to be on that journey with somebody who understood what it was.”

Tennant stayed on as The Doctor for 3 full collection, with Freema Agyeman and Catherine Tate taking over co-star roles as companions Martha Jones and Donna Noble.

In that point, quite a few the present’s most fearsome foes emerged, each returning favourites and a few chilling new creations, such because the Weeping Angels and the Ood.

