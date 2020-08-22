David Tennant stars as Dennis Nilson in gripping first-look trailer for ITV drama Des

ITV has launched a first-look trailer for Des, an upcoming September drama starring David Tennant in the lead position.

The three-part collection will comply with the arrest and subsequent trial of serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

A gripping trailer has since been launched displaying how the story will likely be advised from the angle of three males: Dennis, Detective Chief Inspector Peter Jay (performed by Daniel Mays) and biographer Brian Masters (Jason Watkins).

Peter and Brian must come to phrases with assembly such a monster all through the highly-anticipated collection.

You’ll be able to watch the harrowing trailer beneath:

The collection has been primarily based on true-crime guide, Killing for Firm by Brian Masters – which you could find on Amazon now.

Nevertheless, it should additionally take a look at the police procedural behind the scenes and the way the killer was locked up for his crimes.

Nilsen murdered no less than 12 males between the years of 1978 and 1983 in London.

He was sentenced to life in jail on 4th November 1983 after being discovered responsible for six counts of homicide and two counts of tried homicide.

Nilsen operated from his two North London addresses, in which he would lure in his targets earlier than brutally murdering them. He would then carry out grotesque rituals on their our bodies and ultimately would eliminate the stays down his bathroom.

His crimes went undetected till the police have been referred to as to stories of human fragments of flesh and bones clogging the drains.

He died in jail on 12th Might 2018, aged 72.

ITV says of the brand new drama: “Des will discover how a person like Nilsen was in a position to prey on the younger and weak in 1980s Britain. The collection is not going to solely spotlight the police investigation and trial but in addition the impact of the media protection on public perceptions of the victims on the time, elevating questions of simply how far have we actually come since then.”

Des is coming to ITV. You'll be able to purchase Brian Masters' authentic biography on Dennis Nilsen, Killing for Firm, on Amazon.


