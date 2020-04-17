David Tennant to join fans for next Doctor Who watchalong

Ring the cloister bell, Doctor Who fans: one thing large is on the way in which. David Tennant and Catherine Tate are becoming a member of a watchalong occasion of episodes The Stolen Earth and Journey’s Finish this Sunday.

And that isn’t all. The celebrities, who performed the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble within the BBC collection, can be joined by writers Russell T Davies and director Graeme Harper on Twitter to present commentary all through.

The announcement was made on Twitter alongside a particular trailer for the two-parter story, which first got here out in 2008.

???? INCOMING #SUBWAVENETWORK MEMBERS ???? This isn’t a drill. DAVID TENNANT & CATHERINE TATE can be reside tweeting with us throughout The Stolen Earth & Journey’s Finish on Sunday, together with @russelldavies63 & @GraemeHarper5! Watch @makemeaoffer_‘s trailer: https://t.co/6PsZ3zwouc pic.twitter.com/OSaQwVgZ3J — Emily Cook dinner (@Emily_Rosina) April 17, 2020

The Stolen Earth and Journey’s Finish have been arguably the largest episodes produced throughout Davies’ time as Who showrunner. They noticed The Doctor (Tennant), Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen), Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman) and Micky Smith (Noel Clarke) workforce up to fight the Daleks.

The watchalong occasion begins at 7pm on 19th April, with Davies beforehand promising fans “model new” content material forward of the episodes. And, in accordance to the previous head of Who, one of many new surprises is “the most effective factor I’ve ever had made”.

THIS SUNDAY. The large one! The all-time epic! Tweeted by me, Graeme Harper, and… others ????With additional surprises launched on the day – one in all which is model new and the most effective factor I’ve ever had made. Actually. All of it occurs on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/eLCOEKszGE — Russell T Davies (@russelldavies63) April 14, 2020

The fan occasion is the most recent in a collection of communal re-watches that includes stars of the present. Former showrunner Steven Moffat beforehand joined Karen Gillan (Amy Pond), Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams) and Matt Smith (the Eleventh Doctor) to live-tweet throughout a watchalong of collection 5 episode The Eleventh Hour.

In the meantime tonight RadioTimes.com is internet hosting its second Torchwood watchalong, becoming a member of forged members John Barrowman, Burn Gorman, Gareth David-Lloyd and Naoko Mori for a reside chat after a viewing of collection two opener Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Our Torchwood watchalong begins at 8:00pm BST on Friday 17th April. Take a look at the reside Q&A on the Radio Occasions Fb web page.