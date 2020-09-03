David Tennant “very relieved” serial killer Dennis Nilsen isn’t alive to see him in ITV’s Des

David Tennant says he’s relieved that Dennis Nilsen, the serial killer he’s enjoying in ITV drama Des, is useless as a result of in any other case he would have been “smugly happy” his story was being advised on tv.

Nilsen, generally known as “Des” to individuals shut to him, was convicted of the grisly murders of a minimum of 12 males and boys in Cricklewood, London, through the ’70s and ’80s.

The previous Broadchurch and Physician Who star Tennant advised The Solar he was solely snug taking the position as a result of the writers had averted glorifying Nilsen.

He mentioned: “I may need had ­reservations if we had been presenting it as some form of gothic horror piece. However we weren’t. After he was arrested, one of many issues that Dennis Nilsen grew to become obsessive about was ‘the legend of Des’.

“Even in jail, each time he slipped out of public consciousness there was a way that he needed to get again into it.”

Nilsen even contacted notable non-fiction crime author Brian Masters — performed in Des by The Misplaced Honour of Christopher Jefferies star Jason Watkins — and helped him ­produce the 1985 biography, which was used as supply materials on the drama.

The opposite main character in Des, DCI Peter Jay (performed by Line of Responsibility star Daniel Mays), died of most cancers in 2018, additionally the identical yr and illness that killed Nilsen.

Tennant continued: “After we began growing this he was nonetheless alive. I’m very relieved he’s not now, as a result of I’d hate for this to exit and for him to be in his cell imagining that we had been in any approach glorifying him.

“I’m positive he would have complained about every part we mentioned and every part we did, however on the identical time would have been reasonably smugly happy that he was on tv.”

The three-part collection Des will premiere on ITV on Monday, September 14th.

