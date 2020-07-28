David Tennant’s podcast renewed for second series with guests including Judi Dench and Elisabeth Moss

David Tennant is returning to airwaves with a second season of his standard podcast – David Tennant Does A Podcast With….

The award-winning Scottish actor and former Physician Who star started his podcast final 12 months, interviewing a wide range of well-known faces, a few of which “not often do interviews however all the time have attention-grabbing tales to share”.

For the second series of Tennant’s weekly present, which begins in August, he’s set to interview the Huge Bang Concept’s Jim Parsons, Dame Judi Dench, The Handmaid’s Story‘s Elisabeth Moss and US politician Stacey Abrams.

Later within the series, he’ll even be interviewing musician Tim Minchin, Star Trek’s George Takei, his Deadwater Fell co-star Cush Jumbo, Succession’s Brian Cox and Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy.

The podcast guarantees “extra intimate, trustworthy and downright enjoyable conversations that may actually go wherever”.

The primary season of David Tennant Does A Podcast With… featured a wide range of Physician Who stars, including Jodie Whittaker, Catherine Tate and James Corden, whereas Hollywood royalty like Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Garner and Tina Fey joined him within the recording sales space additionally.

Varied co-stars of his all through his profession additionally appeared on the podcast, from Broadchurch’s Olivia Colman and Good Omens’ Michael Sheen to Jessica Jones’ Krysten Ritter.

David Tennant just lately starred in lockdown comedy series Staged alongside Sheen for the BBC. He’s set to star as Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen in ITV’s upcoming drama Des, which additionally options Code 404’s Daniel Mays and W1A’s Jason Watkins.

David Tennant Does A Podcast With… will probably be obtainable to stream on Apple Podcasts from Tuesday 11th August. To see what’s on proper now, take a look at our TV Information.