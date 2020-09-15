David Tennant’s Tenth Doctor will battle his greatest foes in Doctor Who audio series Dalek Universe

David Tennant is returning to Doctor Who for a brand new season of adventures, going beneath the title of Dalek Universe.

From audio drama producers Massive End, Dalek Universe contains 9 hour-long episodes which will see the Doctor pulled out of time and despatched again to the period earlier than the final nice Time Warfare.

There, he will discover himself battling for survival in a universe filled with Daleks, Mechonoids, Movellans… and Davros!

“It’s an enormous outdated epic sweep,” Tennant stated. “It jogs my memory a bit little bit of these Flash Gordon serials that was once on the TV through the faculty holidays after I was a child. Every story has its personal self-contained world, however the entire thing has an over-arching momentum. I’ve actually loved how assorted it’s, all inside this one story, and the number of worlds that we go to and environments that we’re in.

“And, as we undergo this house opera, to have all these characters introduced so clearly to life by a complete vary of great actors, it’s been a deal with.”

Dalek Universe will see the Doctor with “no TARDIS for sanctuary” and “no Rose or Martha or Donna to assist”, however Massive End Senior Producer, David Richardson revealed that the brand new tales will see the return of Anya Kingdom (Jane Slavin) – a personality who beforehand appeared in a series of adventures alongside Tom Baker’s Fourth Doctor.

Broadchurch actor Joe Sims will additionally seem in Dalek Universe as Mark Seven, “a synthetic man with a mysterious historical past” – and Doctor Who followers would possibly recall that an android named Mark Seven featured as a personality in a deliberate TV spin-off centered on the Daleks and written by Dalek creator Terry Nation in the 1960s.

Although the Daleks spin-off by no means materialised, it appears as if the group behind Dalek Universe could be drawing some inspiration from Nation’s unused ideas…

Dalek Universe will be divided into three volumes, launched in April, July and October 2021, with every quantity launched in three codecs – collector’s version CD, digital obtain or restricted version gatefold triple LP vinyl.

The series will even be preceded by a particular prologue: The Dalek Protocol, a four-part Doctor Who journey set on the planet Exxilon, starring Tom Baker because the Fourth Doctor, and likewise that includes Leela (Louise Jameson) and Okay-9 (John Leeson).

Doctor Who followers can now pre-order all three volumes of Dalek Universe both individually or as a bundle from the Massive End web site.

Try what else is on with our TV Information