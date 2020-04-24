Davido Enlists Summer Walker, London On Da Track for D&G Video (Watch) – Variety

Afrobeats famous person Davido is placing some muscle into the battle in opposition to Covid-19, enlisting R&B standout Summer Walker and producer London On Da Track for a visible to the observe “Dolce & Gabbana.” Co-produced with Nigerian producer Kiddominant, it comes from Davido’s sophomore album “A Good Time.” In it, all three are decked in head-to-toe D&G.

The Nigerian artist pledged to help the Dolce & Gabbana and Humanitas Collectively for Coronavirus Analysis fund with the music video, which was filmed in Los Angeles throughout his final North American tour and directed by longtime visible collaborator DAPS.

Davido hails from the achieved Adeleke household which has already donated $1.three million to assist battle Covid-19 in Nigeria, along with some $617,000 price of rice throughout their native Osun state. Davido’s personal fiancee overcame a optimistic coronavirus prognosis. The artist has been remoted in Lagos.

Signed to Sony Music (RCA within the U.S.), Davido has carried out a number of high-profile dates and festivals, together with a sold-out present at London’s O2 Area in 2019 — the primary solo African artist to mark the accomplishment. He has beforehand collaborated with Gunna and Chris Brown, amongst others, bringing to hip-hop the genuine sound of Afrobeat.

Talking of the album’s title, Davido mentioned: “It is a good time proper now for all people, for the tradition, I had fun making the album, it was simply enjoyable, there’s no unhappy music there. You’ll have a very good time listening to it.”