Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders launch original podcast series on Audible

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders are reuniting to host a model new original podcast series on Audible.

French & Saunders: Titting About will see the beloved double act talk about assorted subjects of their usually irreverent fashion, together with helpful suggestions on airport purchasing and naming their top-three greens

Based on Audible, the pair “will go away no stone unturned of their thorough quest to entertain, humour and enlighten”, with the series set to encompass six episodes.

The themes of every episode embody: Passions and Hobbies, Holidays, College, The Seven Lethal Sins, Meals and a last episode titled If We Have been Alive Now which sees the pair look again at their careers.

French mentioned of the podcast, “Titting About with Fatty is the most effective enjoyable I’ve had with out my incontinence pants on. Which, on reflection, was a mistake. Some mushy furnishings have been broken within the making of this series.”

And Saunders added, “I can’t think about something I’d fairly be doing than titting about with Dawn. We each have tits, in any case”.

The pair have appeared in quite a few reveals collectively since they first acquired to know one another on the Royal Central College of Speech and Drama and went onto star in their very own award-winning BBC sketch present, which ran for six series between 1987 and 2004.

Individually, they’ve additionally each had great success, with French starring on The Vicar of Dibley and Saunders in Completely Fabulous.

French and Saunders are the most recent large names from TV comedy to make podcasts for Audible, with Steve Coogan not too long ago starring as his iconic character Alan Partridge for From the Oasthouse and the forged of hit sitcom Folks Simply Do Nothing creating The Kurupt FM Podkast.

French & Saunders: Titting About will likely be out there to obtain completely at Audible from sixth October 2020. Searching for one thing to look at? Try our TV Information.