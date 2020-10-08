Dawn French said no to Strictly as she didn’t want to be the comedy act

TV star Dawn French says she has been approached in a round-about method to seem on Strictly Come Dancing, however rejected the overture as a result of she didn’t want to be shot “out of a cannonball like Ann Widdecombe”.

French, 62, was talking on her new Audible podcast, French & Saunders: Titting About with comedy companion Jennifer Saunders and revealed she’d been requested about it, however didn’t reveal for which sequence.

“They’ve approached me in a circling method prior to now about it,” she said. “If I did it, I’d want to correctly dance. I’d want to be taken critically and you’ll’t. At this age, you’re not taken critically.”

In accordance to the Irish Unbiased, the star of The Vicar of Dibley and Scrumptious continued: “Additionally, in the event you’re from comedy they want to shoot you out of a cannonball like Ann Widdecombe. And I don’t want that. I want the nicest clothes, the most elegant different dancer and to take it critically, and no one would want that.”

Saunders, 62, additionally dominated out showing on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I can’t dance. I’ve received no rhythm,” she said. “I’d do it if it wasn’t for the background movies… Please don’t make me do your foolish movies and your silly jokes and skip off with a dancer hand-in-hand.

“I like watching it. I’m not saying I don’t like watching it. However I’ve to say, being on it might make me cringe…

“There’s a form an individual of our age makes after they’re dancing… We all know we’d be with Anton du Beke. We wouldn’t get Aljaz [Škorjanec, professional dancer] or any of the good ones.

“And there’s a form a girl’s physique makes… a stiffness to us.”

French & Saunders: Titting About options the double act discussing assorted subjects of their usually irreverent fashion and, in accordance to Audible, “will depart no stone unturned of their thorough quest to entertain, humour and enlighten” on the six-part sequence.

