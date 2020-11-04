DAWN Talks About What Jessi’s Like In Real Life, His 1st Impression Of PSY As Head Of P NATION, And More

DAWN spoke about his label mates and extra on the November 3 broadcast of the radio present “Muzie and Ahn Younger Mi’s 2 O’Clock Date”!

Throughout the present, DJ Muzie requested DAWN if he’s mates with Jessi, who featured on his newest title monitor “DAWNDIDIDAWN.” They’re additionally underneath the identical company, as DAWN and HyunA joined PSY’s label P NATION shortly after Jessi in January 2019.

DAWN replied, “Jessi and HyunA are actually shut. So I’ve seen her usually since I joined the company. Jessi is strictly the identical as she is on tv, however she’s additionally a bit extra soft-hearted, childlike, and harmless in actual life. She’s very harmless, brilliant, and cute.”

DAWN additionally spoke about P NATION’s founder PSY. “After I first noticed him, he was completely completely different from the singer PSY,” DAWN stated. “He appeared scary and businesslike, however he was cool.”

He went on to say that when he’s requested others what they give thought to PSY, all of them say that he appears enjoyable and heat. “However once I meet him on the firm, he’s completely different,” stated DAWN. “He actually looks as if the top of an company.”

Throughout the present, DAWN additionally talked about his picture. “I’ve a picture that appears listless and emotionless, so folks often misunderstand and suppose that I wouldn’t work exhausting,” he stated. “However I all the time attempt to work exhausting it doesn’t matter what I’m doing. Individuals get shocked to see me put together so much.”

A listener wrote in afterward to say, “I assumed DAWN seemed like he would lack power as a result of he’s pale, however I used to be impressed once I noticed him dancing on ‘Radio Star.’”

DAWN replied, “That’s an enormous praise. I’m actually grateful. I usually hear that I’m completely different once I’m dancing. After I dance, I don’t take into consideration anything and simply give attention to dancing.”

