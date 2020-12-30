Dawn Wells Lifeless: ‘Gilligan’s Island’s’ Mary Ann Dies of COVID

Dawn Wells, who starred as “good lady” Mary Ann in widespread Sixties sitcom “Gilligan’s Island,” died Wednesday of causes associated to COVID-19 in Los Angeles. She was 82.

Pig-tailed and attired in her ubiquitous dungaress or gingham gown, which is on show on the Hollywood Museum, the Mary Ann character was the girl-next-door to Tina Louise’s suggestive night dress-clad Ginger, who was typically subjected to leering feedback from the male stars within the present’s dialogue.

She instructed Smashing Interviews journal that she was joyful to vary her picture with a job as a prostitute in “The Owl and the Pussycat” quickly after the present ended, “Mary Ann was lady. She was well mannered. She was a tough employee. She could be your finest good friend. She cooked. She cleaned. She did all of these issues, and he or she was a extremely good position mannequin. However the very first thing you wish to do is break that character and go do one thing else,” Wells stated.

Wells represented Nevada within the 1959 Miss America pageant and appeared on a number of TV sequence earlier than being solid in “Gilligan’s Island” in 1964. A local of Reno, Wells additionally appeared in “77 Sundown Strip,” “Maverick,” “Bonanza,” “The Joey Bishop Present” and “Hawaiian Eye.”

Publicist Harlan Boll introduced her dying.

After the sequence led to 1967, she returned for a number of TV films and spinoff sequence. She served as producer on TV films “Surviving Gilligan’s Island” and “Return to the Bat Cave” with Adam West.

She went on to look in sequence together with “Rising Pains,” “The Daring and the Lovely” and “Baywatch” and voiced Gumbalina Toothington in “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants” sequence.

In films, Wells appeared in “Winterhawk,” “The City That Dreaded Sunset,” “Tremendous Sucker,” “The New Interns,” “It’s Our Time” and “Silent However Lethal.”

Wells had a protracted profession onstage, showing within the nationwide excursions of “Chapter Two” and “They’re Enjoying Our Tune” in addition to in “Deadly Attraction” with Ken Howard,” “The Odd Couple” with Marcia Wallace, “Metal Magnolias” and “The Vagina Monologues.”

Although she appeared in quite a few TV reveals, films and performs, her position as Mary Ann was her most enduring, resulting in gigs reminiscent of “castaway correspondent” for Australia’s Channel 9 and spokeswoman for the MeTV community. She wrote the e book “A Information to Life: What Would Mary Ann Do?” in honor of the fiftieth anniversary of “Gilligan’s Island.”

Her charitable efforts included working as chair of the Terry Lee Wells Basis, specializing in ladies and youngsters in Northern Nevada, and he or she acquired the Elephant Sanctuary Trumpeting Award for her work with the Elephant Sanctuary. She additionally ran the Movie Actors Boot Camp for seven years in Idaho.

Wells is survived by her stepsister, Weslee Wells. Donations could also be made to the Elephant Sanctuary, Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum or the Shambala Protect.