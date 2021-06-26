Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar despatched again to judicial custody after wondering via NCB

Thane/Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar has been despatched again to the judicial custody of MCOCA Court docket Thane after interrogation. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh didn’t seem prior to the ED, paperwork at the foundation of interrogation sought from the investigating company via legal professionals

NCB South West Zone DDG MA Jain mentioned, Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar is being despatched again to the judicial custody of MCOCA Court docket Thane after interrogation. We had some inputs and sought after to inquire from them. We had sought his remand for two days from the court docket. We have now now not arrested him.

Additionally Learn – Maharashtra: ED arrested two assistants of former House Minister Anil Deshmukh, Sharad Pawar mentioned – this isn’t new for us

Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar is being despatched again to judicial custody of MCOCA court docket, Thane after interrogation. We had some inputs & sought after to query him. We requested the court docket for his 2-day remand. We haven’t arrested him. Probe on: MA Jain, DDG (South West area), NCB percent.twitter.com/YzwIt4TXJk Additionally Learn – ED raids the premises of former Maharashtra House Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai – ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

A court docket in Maharashtra’s Thane district despatched Iqbal Kaskar, brother of mafia kingpin Dawood Ibrahim, to Narcotics Regulate Bureau (NCB) custody for sooner or later in a narcotics case. NCB had arrested seven other folks in two instances of seizure of 27 kg charas. The function of Kaskar, who’s lodged in Thane prison on this case, used to be published, following which a request used to be made to grant his custody.

Justice of the Peace MM Mali on Friday allowed the NCB to take Kaskar into custody. Kaskar’s alleged involvement used to be indicated after the new seizure of 27 kg of charas. NCB officers had asked his one-day custody for wondering within the case.

NCB had arrested seven other folks in two instances of seizure of 27 kg charas. All over the investigation, it used to be discovered that narcotics have been imported from Jammu and Kashmir. The alleged function of Kaskar, who’s lodged in Thane prison within the case, got here to gentle, following which a request used to be made to grant his custody.

Whilst granting sooner or later’s custody to the NCB, the Justice of the Peace mentioned, “Taking into account the remand record and the case diary, it seems that that the subject is of great nature. Due to this fact, there’s a wish to supply a good alternative for inquiry.

The Anti-Restoration Cellular of Thane Police had arrested Kaskar in 2017 in reference to the restoration. He used to be extradited from the United Arab Emirates in 2003. Kaskar is claimed to have run his brother’s actual property trade in Mumbai. The Thane police had registered a case towards Kaskar underneath the Maharashtra Regulate of Arranged Crime (MCOCA) Act.