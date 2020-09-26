Dax Shepard (*16*) He Relapsed After 16 Years of Sobriety

On a brand new episode of his podcast, actor Dax Shepard revealed that he’s nonetheless battling opioid dependancy after 16 years of sobriety.

Shepard first started to make use of painkillers like Vicodin after struggling a bike accident in 2012, he mentioned in his podcast “Armchair Professional.” Nevertheless, he mentioned he began to abuse them when he was given the accountability of ensuring his late father — who had simply been recognized with most cancers — took his personal painkillers.

“So I give him a bunch of Percocet after which I am going, ‘I’ve a prescription for this, and I used to be in a bike accident, and I’m gonna take some too,’” Shepard mentioned, though he famous that he took greater than his prescription allowed.

Eight years later, Shepard obtained into one other motorbike accident, along with breaking his hand whereas driving an ATV. As a substitute of getting a prescription from a physician, Shepard mentioned he started buying his personal painkillers to self-medicate, partaking in what he described as “shady” conduct.

“I used to be taking, , eight 30s a day, and I do know that’s an quantity that’s going to end in a fairly unhealthy withdrawal,” Shepard mentioned on his podcast. “And I begin getting actually scared, and I’m beginning to really feel actually lonely. And I simply have this huge secret.”

He mentioned he tried to wean himself off of the medication on his personal, but it surely proved tougher than anticipated. This month, he mentioned he revealed his relapse to his spouse, Kristen Bell, and handed over the remaining of his drugs.

“Day one after I’m presupposed to step down, I’m like, ‘I wasn’t anticipating that this was already going to really feel unhealthy after only one much less,’ so I don’t step down the primary day, after which I don’t step down the second day. And now I’m actually panicking,” Shepard mentioned.

Now, Shepard has began over on his sobriety journey and celebrated his seventh day drug-free on Sept. 21. In an Instagram submit asserting the podcast episode, Shepard wrote: “An episode I hoped I’d by no means should document, however one I felt I owed to all the attractive Armcheries who’ve been on this journey with me for the final couple years.”

Take heed to the complete episode right here.