Dax Shepard And Bless This Mess’ Creator Have The Best Responses To ABC’s Cancellation

Bless This Mess and Single Dad and mom gained’t be coming again for third seasons. Two reveals canceled in someday? I get the message, ABC! This is my broadcast Purple Wedding ceremony. However significantly, of us, thanks a lot for watching these reveals. We cherished making them. We cherished writing them. I really feel so grateful to have been given the possibility to work with so many unbelievable individuals. Thanks, thanks.