Day 17 Of The Movie’s Box Office Earnings:

Even though it’s getting close to the end of its third week within theaters, Jailer, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is still doing well at the box office.

On Sunday, the movie’s 18th day in theaters, it made Rs 6.68 crore, which is a big rise of 6.68 percent in its net earnings from the Indian market.

The movie is said to have made more than Rs 230 crore outside of India. “Jailer” has been trying hard in Tamil Nadu to hit 150 crore, and the film is still doing well there.

On Sunday, Jailer Made More Than ₹600 Crores:

The number of tickets sold for ‘Jailer’ within north India looks low, and once again, a Tamil movie failed to please the Hindi crowd.

But Rajinikanth’s movie with Nelson is now the actor’s highest-grossing movie in several places. It comes in second when compared to the money made by the science fiction action movie “2.0” at the box office.

On Sunday, the international sales of Rajinikanth’s movie Jailer went over the 600 crore mark. Manobala Vijayabalan, an expert on the movie business, says that Jailer has made 607.29 crore all over the world.

In India, The Movie Jailer Made ₹315.95 Crore:

A report from Sacnilk.com says that the action movie has made about 315.95 crore net in the Indian market within all languages so far. Nelson directed the action film “Jailer,” in which Rajinikanth plays a former cop. The movie is full of mass as well as fanatic moments.

Vinayakan, Yogi Babu, as well as Vasanth Ravi have been the best, and Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, as well as Jackie Shroff’s short visits have turned up the heat.

The background score by Anirudh Ravichander made the action drama a lot better, and Vijay Kartik Kannan’s amazing shots made it look classy.

On Sunday, 57.13 percent of Tamil people went to see the action movie. At first, during morning shows, the movie did very well in the Tamil market, with 37.96% of seats filled.

During The Night Show, Fewer People Came In, And Jailer Was Only Half Full:

As the day went on, the numbers kept going up, reaching 67.40% throughout the afternoon showings as well as peaking at 72.91 % during the evening showings. throughout the night shows, fewer people came in, and Jailer only had 50.24 percent of its seats filled.

Rajinikanth plays a man who wants to get revenge for the death of his son, who was a cop. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, as well as Jackie Shroff all make roles in the movie that are very important.

Priyanka Mohan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, as well as Vinayakan are also in the action-packed movie. Director Nelson Dilipkumar recently said that Rajinikanth was to thank for the success of the movie.

After His Trip To The Himalayas, Rajinikanth Thanked Everyone For Making Jailer Such A Big Hit:

Nelson recently said at a press gathering, “I am a big fan of Rajini. The narrative of the movie was very important to Kalanidhimaran, who was in charge of making it. He thought the movie was 10 times better than he thought it would be after seeing it.

A lot of people don’t trust me, yet Rajini sir has complete trust in me. That thought was right. Before, when he got back to Chennai from his trip to the Himalayas, Rajinikanth praised everybody for making Jailer such a big hit at the box office.

The Film’s Art Director Also Praised The Success Of The Movie With His Team:

Also, ‘Jailer’ art director Kiran, who did a great job with the movie, has enjoyed its success with his team, and he is said to have given a special party his full backing. Rajinikanth last appeared performing in the 2021 movie Annaatthe, which also starred Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara, and Khushbu.

The star recently threw a party in Chennai for the cast and crew of the movie Jailer to celebrate how well it did at the box office. Pictures of the success party’s special cake and pictures from inside the party were posted online.