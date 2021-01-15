Day 2 of the Clausura 2021 Tournament: dates, times and channels

Day 2 of the Guard1anes 2021 tournament begins (Photo: Courtesy / Club Santos)

It is Friday, January 15 Start day 2 of the Guard1anes 2021 League MX tournament. With two commitments for this day, Necaxa faces Atlético de San Luis at 7:30 p.m. at the Victoria Stadium, the meeting will be broadcast on the Tv Azteca and TUDN channel and at the end FC Juárez receives Xolos at 9:30 p.m., which It will be televised by TV Azteca and TUDN.

For him Saturday, January 16 the Chivas de Guadalajara receive the Toluca devils at the Akron Stadium at 5:00 p.m. on Tv Azteca, TUDN and Chivas TV.

Later, at 7:00 p.m., Cruz Azul will face Puebla at the Azteca Stadium (TUDN) Saturday’s activities conclude with the meeting between Rayados and América at 9:06 p.m. on the BBVA field, which will be televised pro Fox Sports.

For him sunday 17 three commitments will also be played: Pumas receives Mazatlán in Ciudad Universitaria at 12:00 hours, the match will be available on TUDN, on the other hand Santos faces Tigres at 19:06 and the Atlas visits Querétaro at 9:06 p.m. at the Corregidora Stadium by Imagen Tv and Fox Sports

The day ends on Monday, January 18 with the duel between León and Pachuca at 9:00 p.m. hours at the Nou Camp, which will be broadcast by Fox and Claro Sports.

Until now, only two Liga MX teams will be able to receive fans. The first of them is Mazatlán, now the Victoria Stadium will open its doors to Necaxa fans, because the epidemiological traffic light in Aguascalientes is in yellow. The Rays will face Atlético de San Luis on matchday 2.

“Club Necaxa has the express authorization of the Municipal and State Health Authorities to receive fans at the Victoria Stadium next Friday, January 15, in the Necaxa vs. Athletic San Luis. The Victoria Stadium is ready and conditioned to receive fans with capacity limited to 30 percent of its capacity, “said the statement from the Rayos board of directors.

This will not be the first time that Necaxa receives people in his property, Last season on Matchday 16 when they faced the Tijuana Xolos, around five thousand fans entered the stadium and respecting the established protocols.

As the state is on a yellow light, activities in open spaces are allowed. Victoria Stadium has capacity for 23,841 people, could receive up to 40 percent of the total capacity, which means that 9,440 fans would enter.

The confrontation between Rayados and America It is the highlight of the day, both teams have the presence of a new director. So far, it is unknown if the Eagles coach will be on the bench due to the work visa.

Both teams started the tournament on the right foot, winning the first match of the tournament. The two coaches are expected to lead their teams in the quest for the championship. After the Rayados will win the final against Club América in the 2019 opening tournament.

