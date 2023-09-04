Day 3 At The Box Office For Kushi:

Kushi, a Telugu movie that people were very excited to see, came out today. This love movie is the first time Vijay Deverakonda as well as Samantha have worked together. It was directed by Shiva Nirvana.

The video for the movie raised a lot of hopes, and now that the movie is out, it’s getting good reviews. Reports say that the production company, Mythri Movie Makers, put a lot of money into the movie, which cost close to Rs 50 crore.

At the same time, there are a lot of rumors that half of the film’s budget went to pay the core team. What’s interesting is the fact that Vijay Deverakonda is at the top of the list because the people who made Kushi paid him a lot of money.

In Its First Weekend, Kushi Made Rs. 36.15 Crore:

The box office for the Vijay Deverakonda as well as Samantha Ruth Prabhu love comedy Kushi went up on Sunday after a big drop on Saturday. Early figures from industry watcher Sacnilk say that the movie made Rs 11 crore in all languages.

With this, Kushi has made Rs 36.15 crore in its first weekend. Even though Sunday’s earnings were higher than Saturday’s, which were Rs 9.9 cr, they nevertheless couldn’t match the opening day’s excellent net of Rs 15.25 cr. The movie that was made in Telugu was also made within Tamil as well as Hindi.

51.46 Percent Of The People Living In Kushi Spoke Telugu:

On its third day, 51.46 percent of Kushi’s visitors spoke Telugu. Next was Tamil, with 46 percent. The most people went to shows in the afternoon in both areas, a percentage of more than 63%. Now, Kushi is getting ready for the important test on Monday, which will ultimately determine its fate.

But it won’t be simple for the Shiva Nirvana-directed film, because Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will come out on Thursday, September 7, the same day as the Shiva Nirvana film. The film, which was directed by Atlee, will be shown widely in Tamil and Telugu, and it is already doing well.

For More Information About Kushi:

Kushi came out on September 1, and the first reviews were mixed. In Kushi, Vijay’s character, Viplav, and Samantha’s character, Aradhya, get married in opposition to the wishes of their parents. They soon have problems with their relationship, as well as feelings of insecurity, jealousy, and other problems.

Shiva Nirvana wrote and directed the love comedy. Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, as well as Murali Sharma also have small parts in the movie. Mythri Movie Makers is the company that made it.

The movie was shot in Kashmir beginning in April 2022 and ending in July 2023. Samantha was diagnosed alongside myositis last year, which put a stop to shooting.

What Vijay Devarakonda As Well As Samantha Have Coming Up:

After Kushi came out, Vijay Deverakonda went to the Yadadri Temple within Telangana with his family. Within Gowtam Tinnanuri’s new movie, which might be called VD 12, Vijay and Sreeleela will soon be on screen together.

Samantha, on the reverse hand, will star opposite Varun Dhawan in the Indian version of the action series Citadel. The series was made by Raj as well as DK, and you can watch it on Prime Video.

Critics have said different things about Kushi. Raghu Bandi awarded the movie 2.5 stars and said, “All the characters are experienced artists who did their best.

Families Who Want A Fun Night Out For Their Favorite Stars May Still Like Kushi:

The movie’s writing, on the other hand, doesn’t go as deep as the idea could have. Samantha’s character needed more time and screen time to grow and change. Kushi might still be good for families who want to spend a fun night alongside their favorite stars.

Since Geetha Govindam did well at the box office, Vijay Deverakonda hasn’t had any other hits. Some of his movies, like “Nota,” “Dear Comrade,” “World Famous Lover,” and “Liger,” did not do as well as he had hoped at the box office. But even with these results, Vijay was still able to get a lot of money for his part in Kushi.