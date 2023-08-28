Day 3 Box Office Sales For Dream Girl 2:

The comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 did well at the box office in its first weekend, making around Rs 39 crore.

Even though Gadar 2 and OMG 2 by Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar are strong competitors, it looks like Ayushmann Khurrana’s comedy-drama Dream Girl 2 is holding its own and doing well at the box office.

The movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana started on Friday with Rs 10 crore. On Saturday, it went up by 35% to Rs 13.50 crore, and on Sunday, it went up by another 15% to Rs 15.50 to 16 crore.

Sunday, Dream Girl 2 Made Rs 16 Crore:

The trend was good, as well as the movie is doing well at the box office after three days. The movie is doing well at both multiplexes and single screens. This is because the director took a slightly mass-market approach to the comedy.

About 55% of all business has come from the three national chains, while another 45% has come from non-national chains as well as single screens.

Even though Gadar 2 is now within its third week at the box office, Dream Girl 2 is still doing well. On Sunday, the movie’s sales were up by approximately seven percent in national chains, but they were up by nearly 15% in non-national stores.

Dream Girl 2 Is In A Good Place After The Three Day Run:

Dream Girl 2 has more than 2,200 screens, which is a big increase from the number of screens it had when it first came out. Koimoi says that the movie’s makers have kept the usual ticket prices, which range from 210 to 220.

Dream Girl 2 is in a good place after its three-day run, and it now has a good chance of being a box office hit. The movie will be on its way to success if it does okay on Monday and keeps going in the same direction after that.

The fact that Dream Girl 2 did well over the weekend is also a good sign for the Bollywood film industry, as this is the sixth win in a row for the industry.

The Lifetime Business Goal For Dream Girl 2 Is About Rs 80 Crore:

Dream Girl 2 should aim for a total gross of around Rs 80 crore. This will be good enough and a break for Ayushmann Khurrana, whose previous movies haven’t done well at the box office.

Dream Girl 2 is the follow-up to Khurrana’s 2019 hit movie with the same name. It was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The actor plays Karam again.

He chooses to cross-dress to be Pooja so he can make enough cash to marry Ananya Panday, who plays his true love.

Taran Adarsh, another film industry expert, said that “Dream Girl 2” joined movies like “The Kerala Story,” “Gadar 2,” “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” “OMG 2,” “Satya Prem Ki Katha,” and “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” in giving Bollywood a much-needed boost.

Who’s In Dream Girl 2?

In the movie, Khurrana plays a woman known as Pooja who is trying to be a guy. In the movie, he will be on screen with actress Ananya Panday.

Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, as well as Vijay Raaz are also in the movie, which was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.