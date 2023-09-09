Day 4 At The Box Office For Kushi:

Every movie needs to do well on the first Monday. “Kushi” with Vijay Deverakonda as well as Samantha had an excellent start at the box office, but it didn’t do as well in Andhra Pradesh. Overall, the movie did well during its first weekend in theatres.

As the trade circles had predicted, Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha’s movie Kushi took a big hit on Monday for a number of reasons.

Even in the popular Nizam area, where the movie came close to breaking even, sales fell on Monday. The movie didn’t do well in Andhra from the start. Here’s what people in the film business are saying about it now.

Kushi Made More Than 70 Crore Around The World:

Even though the movie made more than 70+ crores in its first weekend from all over the world, it only made a small amount on the first Monday from these places.

First, the start of the rainy season had a big effect on places like Hyderabad, where a sudden storm threw daily life for a loop.

Then there are things like how a movie’s sales usually slow down after its initial weekend and the way word-of-mouth spreads. Overall, Kushi needs to get better quickly so that he can cross the finish line soon.

On September 4, Kushi Had A Big Drop:

The movie “Kushi,” directed by Shiva Nirvana, came out in cinemas on September 1. The reviews were mixed, but the movie is still doing well at the box office.

On Monday, September 4, the number of people who bought “Kushi” went down a lot, which is pretty typical for a weekday. On its fourth day in India, the movie is thought to have made about Rs 3 crore net.

This means that the movie has made a total of Rs 38.25 crore in its home country in three days. The film’s production company, Mythri Movie Makers, said that the movie has made more than Rs. 71 crore within just three days around the world. Now, the goal is for ‘Kushi’ to make Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Vijay, Samantha, and director Shiva Nirvana had all just finished projects that didn’t go well. Vijay’s last movie was the action film Liger, which was supposed to appeal to people all over India but didn’t do well at the box office or with critics.

Samantha Had Two Solo Flops Right After Each Other, Such As Yashoda As Well As Shaakuntalam:

Samantha had two solo movies that didn’t do well, Yashoda and Shaakuntalam. She last worked alongside Shiva Nirvana in the movie Maijili, in which her previous spouse Naga Chaitanya also appeared.

Kushi is also being sold all over India, with translations within Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, as well as Malayalam. People have had different things to say about the movie. One person said, “All the actors are experienced and did their best.”

The writing doesn’t go as far as the movie’s plot might suggest. Samantha’s character should have had a bigger role and more screen time.”

On September 7, Jawan Will Also Be In Cinemas:

Other popular movies, such as Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan, which is already selling out in Telugu states, as well as Naveen Polishetty and Anushka’s Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty, which has received a lot of attention because of a marketing campaign, will be preparing for the following Friday by Friday.

“Kushi” must surely come back strong. Let’s see if Vijay Devarakonda’s creative marketing will help the movie do well again at the box office.

About Kushi, There Is More Information:

Shiva Nirvana wrote and directed the love comedy “Kushi,” which stars Vijay Deverakonda as well as Samantha Ruth Prabhu within the main parts. Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, as well as Rahul Ramakrishna also have small parts in the movie.

Mythri Movie Makers is the company that makes “Kushi.” The professional team is made up of people like the musician Hesham Abdul Wahab, the photographer Murali G, and the editor Prawin Pudi.