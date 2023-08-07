Day 4 Of Lollapalooza For The Last Day, Chili Peppers And Lana Del Rey, And The Mud Is A Part Of It:

The last day of Lollapalooza began in Grant Park with low gray skies, rain that wouldn’t stop, and mud that wouldn’t go away. On Sunday, the big acts on the T-Mobile stage and the Bud Light stage have Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Rey, respectively.

“There’s never been sufficient weather to keep us away,” stated Ryan Johnson of Chicago, who has been going to the event with his wife and, more recently, his children since 2009.

The family stated that going to Lolla is now a rite, where they find new bands that go on to be famous. They brought a bag with things their kids would need in case it rains. Cira Johnson, who was six years old, was very excited about seeing the Chili Peppers.

Del Rey Played It’s 3rd Lollapalooza Last Night:

Del Rey will be playing her third Lollapalooza in 2023, after 2013 and 2016. The Chili Peppers will be playing their fifth, if you count the 1992 tour that Perry Farrell, co-founder of Lollapalooza and lead singer of Jane’s Addiction, put together.

The event started on August 3 and will go on until August 6. Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, as well as Odesza are among the artists who are set to perform at the three-day event. Just a few weeks after she sang at the Glastonbury Festival, Del Rey will sing at the music event.

Farrell’s Tour Become Regular Within 2005:

Farrell’s tour ran from 1991 to 1997, was brought back in 2003, and then became a regular event in Chicago in 2005. Since then, it has happened every year except in 2020, when it will only be online. In 2016, it turned into a four-day event.

On Day 4 of last summer, then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that Lolla’s lease in Grant Park would be extended at least until 2032. As part of the deal, the daily capacity was raised from 100,000 to 115,000 for the year 2023. C3 Presents, which is part of Live Nation, is in charge of putting on Lollapalooza.

This weekend, the new mayor, Brandon Johnson, doubled down in public on Lightfoot’s excitement by welcoming Day 1’s star, Billie Eilish, in a moment that put the focus on a celebrity.

During These Event Chicago Bring People From All Over The World Together:

“Chicago brings people from all over the world together. We are Chicago’s heart and soul. He told the crowd at the T-Mobile Stage, “We are the soul of the world,” among other things. On Friday night, Johnson went back to the backroom area. According to his office, he met alongside Farrell.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says that Chicago has been in a drought this summer and is still unusually dry. However, it has rained at just the right times in Grant Park. First, it rained for most of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race over the Fourth of July weekend, and then it rained on Lollapalooza.

The festival got off to a dry start for the third year in a row when the gates opened at 11 a.m. This set the stage for an afternoon with special guests as well as an unexpected quantity of guitar upon a day that was mostly about booking big international acts.

Lolla Was A Very Cool Combination Of People And Artist:

“I think Lolla is a really cool combination of people and artists. “It feels such as a festival which reflects all kinds of music and people, which is kind of what I endeavor to do as an independent musician,” said Joy Oladokun, a singer-songwriter whose parents came from Nigeria.

“This place really means a lot to me. When my dad first arrived in the United States, he went to college.

And this is where my sister was born. “That’s why it’s one of my most memorable events,” she said. “It’s always nice to go to an event that makes you feel like you’re at home. And where I have access to a lot of cool songs I would like to watch.”

Oladokun Played On The Festival’s North Main Stage For An Hour On Thursday At 3 pm:

Oladokun played on the festival’s north main stage for an hour on Thursday at 3 p.m. She focused on the honest stories as well as sense of hope that are part of her new full-length record, Proof of Life.

“I would like to meet Kendrick. “That’ll be dope,” Oladokun said backstage before her set on Thursday, referring to Kendrick Lamar’s appearance on Friday night as the main act. “So do the Beaches.

I’ll try to make it over there. “And at some point, I typically walk surrounding each event I go to to see if I might stumble upon someone upon a stage that you didn’t know about,” she said. “And of course I’m going to meet Noah, since he’s a close companion and I also love him.”

Noah Kahan And Oladokun Made A Song Titled “We’re All Gonna Die”:

One of the songs on Proof of Life is a duet alongside singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, who would play at Lollapalooza later that day. Together, they made “We’re All Gonna Die,” a song that makes fun of life.

“Noah is a nice guy. And possibly the most interesting person I’ve met at work,” Oladokun said.

“So when I penned the chorus to “We’re All Gonna Die,” I just emailed it to him and said, “I think you would kill this.” “He did,” she told him. “We have fun playing and humming this together.

And it’s merely an arrangement that I think shows both of our tastes and senses of humor within a cool way that doesn’t always happen within the rest of our music. So it’s cool that we were able to work together upon something that feels such as us and our friendship, yet is so different.”

Most Of The Fan Came Here To Enjoy Korean Bands:

They said that most of the reason they were in Chicago was to catch their favorite Korean bands. A group of friends from Arizona came to the fair for the first time. It didn’t bother them. Ed Gomez said, “It’s great. The weather makes it even better.”

They said they were thrilled to see the Japanese singer Rina Sawayama as well as the Korean group DPR Ian x DPR Live on their last day.

Some music fans, or should I say “mud fans,” went all out on Sunday, especially at Perry’s high-energy stage, dancing in the muddy ground and getting sloshed up.

Kahan Drew A Huge Amount Of Crowd When He Is Performing On Tito’s Stage For Just 1 Hour:

Three hours later, when Kahan played for an hour on Tito’s stage at the Petrillo Music Shell within Chicago’s Grant Park, he drew a huge crowd.

“Lollapalooza, how are you doing?” the singer from Vermont asked to a round of praise. “Hi, I’m Noah Kahan. He joked after “All My Love” that people call him the Jewish Ed Sheeran. “Let’s go have some fun!”

Thursday, the South Korean girl group Newjeans and the band Together X played in front of a big crowd on the south end. This weekend, there are a few K-pop shows planned for tomorrow, Saturday night, and Saturday night.

After playing at Lollapalooza within Argentina, Chile, Brazil, as well as Stockholm, Korean rock band The Rose closed the Bacardi stage as Colombian singer Karol G took the stage across the park Thursday night.

“Trust me, it’s been great. Woosung, a singer and guitarist, said, “We’ve been to cities in South America, and we’ve also played at Sweden’s Lollapalooza.

We’re ending our tour here in Chicago.” “I know this is the primary initiative that started it all, as well as we’re just happy to be a component of it,” he said.

“We’ve been traveling a lot,” said Dojoon, who sings and plays many instruments. “It’s crazy, but we’re enjoying every minute of it. It’s fantastic. It’s a privilege.”

Since joining in 2017, the band has released songs, EPs, and their debut album, Heal, which came out in October of last year. The Rose are busy making new songs and will soon put out their second record.

Woosung Releasing It’s New Album Dual:

“The idea was health in and of itself. We just wanted to get that music out of our heads, which had been there for a few years. “The Heal album as well as the rough time that came before it were a time of healing for us,” Woosung said.

“Our new album Dual, which will come out in September, will be more about trying to get folks to know us now,” he said. “The whole thing has been great.

I think we grew as people, and I think that’s kind of shown in our songs and energy right now.” Country music has always been known for its well-rounded characters and detailed stories.

Wilson Said During The Show “Let the lyrics take you returned”:

On stage at Lollapalooza, Lainey Wilson gave a master class in country singing. “I think we’ve all been there,” she stated upon stage Thursday night to set up “Watermelon Moonshine.” “Let the lyrics take you returned,” Wilson said, and then he played “Atta Girl” right after that.

“It’s my first Lollapalooza to be a fan as well as an artist,” she stated backstage Thursday afternoon. “I have a lot to do until my set. After that, though, Billie Eilish takes the big stage. So I’m going to run as quickly as I can over there.”

Wilson Played Country Singer Abby In The First Episode:

After her fourth studio record, Bell Bottom Country, came out, Wilson played country singer Abby in the first episode of the fifth season of Paramount’s Yellowstone.

Wilson collaborated on CMA Fest this past weekend, and Lollapalooza is sure to show even more people how good she is at telling stories.

“There’s not much to do if you live in a city of 200 people. And everyone sits surrounding the kitchen table as well as tells and hears the same old stories.

But they are the sort of stories that receive better with time. And that’s kind of how I feel about writing songs and telling stories,” she said.

“That’s what country music is all about. I really fell in admiration of country music because of this. Wilson said, “If you think about songs from the 1990s, that’s exactly what they were.” “Telling stories is what it’s all about for me.”