Day-and-Date Streaming, Theatrical Releases – Variety

Isao Yukisada’s new romantic drama “Theater” will drop worldwide on Amazon Prime Video and open theatrically in Japan on July 17. This kind of day-and-date double launch is a rarity in Japan and a primary for Amazon Prime Video within the nation.

Primarily based on the second e-book by Naoki Matayoshi, a comic whose first novel “Hibana” was tailored as a Netflix sequence, the movie stars Kento Yamazaki as an aspiring younger playwright and director within the theater world and Mayu Matsuoka as a style scholar who loves him. With its authentic opening postponed because of the coronavirus, the movie is now being launched straight by its manufacturing firm, Yoshimoto Kogyo, after preliminary distributors Shochiku and Aniplex handed the baton.

In a press release Yukisada defined that the movie would open on 20 screens on Japan’s ‘mini theater’ or arthouse circuit. “A simultaneous theatrical launch and streaming fulfils my hopes,” Yukisada stated. “Within the midst of this coronavirus disaster, it prioritizes delivering my movie to extra individuals. I would like everybody to see my movie ‘Theater,’ into which I poured my coronary heart and soul, be it in a theater or at dwelling.”

With the state of nationwide emergency ending all through the nation on Could 25, cinemas have been cautiously reopening, however most of the movies whose releases had been postponed are nonetheless in limbo as distributors and theater homeowners reset their schedules.