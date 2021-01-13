‘Day by day Present’ Cameraman Attacked in Frightening Capitol Raid Video

Jordan Klepper’s section on “The Day by day Present With Trevor Noah” depicted rioters storming the Capitol at any value — together with attacking the section’s cameraman, in addition to elected officers and police.

The video showcases swaths of far-right and white supremacist teams, supporters of President Donald Trump and different affiliated organizations brandishing MAGA merchandise, accomplice flags and weaponry, equivalent to tactical navy gear and pitchforks.

“You’ll be able to inform these individuals actually love America by the variety of weapons they introduced to harm different People,” Klepper stated.

All through the rebel, the mobs chanted slogans equivalent to “Fuck Antifa” and “Take it again,” referencing their false perception that the election was compromised.

Within the video, Klepper asks varied passersby the place the “sedition” is, their reasoning for taking part in the riot, what they hope to achieve out of it and in the event that they perceive its repercussions. One attendee who was questioned, pictured holding an American flag and sporting a camouflage backpack, ends the dialog by saying “screw you” and calling Klepper and his group an LGBTQ-related slur.

On Jan. 6, 1000’s of Trump supporters, egged on by the president’s rally earlier in the day, stormed the Capitol to disrupt the electoral school vote rely throughout a joint session of Congress with hopes of overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. The rioters occupied, vandalized and looted elements of the constructing all through the day, which led to a mass evacuation and lockdown of the constructing, in addition to 5 deaths.

“In the long run, the group didn’t cease our democracy — let’s take coronary heart in that,” Klepper stated on the finish of the section. “This shit-stain rise up failed, as did my dry January.”

Watch the video beneath.