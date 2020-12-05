Day Curfew In Rajasthan: Annoyed CM Gehlot threatens – now will also curfew the day …

Day Curfew In Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot expressed concern at the Kovid review meeting of Jaipur-Jodhpur on the ever increasing case of corona virus infection in Rajasthan and directed the officials that it is very important to break the corona chain. In such a situation, if people do not agree, then curfew will be imposed during the day. If people will not wear masks, crowd or cater to social distance, then they will also have to face the curfew of the day. Also Read – Covid-19 Cases In India: So what can be the lockdown again, know what are the new guidelines in 10 points

Along with this, the CM also asked the officers to deal strictly with those who violate the health protocol. Simultaneously, CM Gehlot instructed to compulsorily go door-to-door screening of people with suspected symptoms of cough-cold-fever, and the patients living in home Isolation and their contact families to maintain quarantine rules. Collector also issued an order to ban

The CM said that people should be made aware of the rules of Home Isolation by explaining the suspected patients and their families and taking the cooperation of neighbors. In this work, create ward committees of incident commanders, local public representatives, NGOs and aware citizens and seek their cooperation. However, if there is any violation, then take strict action under the epidemic act and related provisions.

CM Ashok Gehlot also directed the Health Department officials to increase the number of corona investigations. He said that once the corona investigation increases, the number of positive cases can increase once more, but this can break the chain of infection. Will help After the identification of infected persons, they can be prevented from spreading the infection by treating and isolating them.