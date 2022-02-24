“Day of the Fool”: Leeds’ message of support for Marcelo Bielsa at his most critical moment

Marcelo Bielsa walks the cornice: will he continue in Leeds after June? (REUTERS/Craig Brough)

Leeds United is going through its worst moment since Marcelo Bielsa took the reins of the team. Those from West Yorkshire can’t find their way and have 11 losses, 8 draws and just 5 wins so far this Premier League season. Many believe that the Argentine coach may be dismissed or removed at the end of this campaign. However, from the white entity they gave him a message of support.

Taking advantage of the calendar (today is 2/22/2022), the official Spanish account of Leeds made reference to Rosario’s nickname, which is usually identified with the number 22. “Fool’s Day? Let total madness be unleashed! In Bielsa we believe”was the message that was spread on social networks, with a drawing of Marcelo sitting in the classic conservatory.

Those led by Bielsa come from losing 4-2 with Manchester United as a local and tomorrow they will visit Anfield to face one of the most powerful teams on British soil and the world: Liverpool. Before facing the pending clash for Date 19 of the contest, the coach referred to the delicate present that his team is going through and what will come.

How did you thank the support received by the public? In conference, he mentioned: “I appreciate it. The public has more patience than I deserve. As far as the team is concerned, I think it’s recognition of what they’re trying to achieve even if they don’t. Or it is a recognition of what you deserve to achieve and the effort you make to achieve it. The attitude of the public is an example for us because the one who believes the most in our possibilities is our public”.

Regarding the last game against United, he assessed: “We created 8 scoring options and so did the rival, but they scored twice as many goals as we did. When I analyze defensive behavior, I mean that the structure that I generate has received 50 goals in the season. Then we have to analyze why we have received them, what the real reasons are and how to prevent that from happening. That is my function. And when what has been played in the league has been played and we have 50 goals against, the conclusions are clear”.

And he insisted on this shortcoming that his cast presents: “We are the second team that received the most goals in the league and I have to be held accountable because I am responsible for that weakness of the team. In the game against Manchester we couldn’t count on (Kalvin) Phillips, Pascal Struijk, or Robin Koch, who are the three who assume the role of defensive midfielder to form the midfield. That is not solved with incorporations, because otherwise we should have four players for each position”. He praised the work of Adam Forshaw in the second half against Red Devils and hinted that it will be he who will act against the Reds as initial.

