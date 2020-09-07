DAY6 And Fans Celebrate Their 5th Debut Anniversary

DAY6 is now 5 years previous!

On September 7, the band celebrated their fifth debut anniversary with their followers My Day. DAY6 made their debut on September 7 of 2015 after they launched their mini album “The Day,” that includes the title monitor “Congratulations,” they usually’ve gone on to ascertain themselves as one of the vital common Korean bands around the globe.

DAY6’s official Twitter account tweeted to have fun the anniversary, and member Jae retweeted it.

Younger Ok shared a candy cowl of Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours,” and he included in an Instagram put up caption, “Comfortable Birthday Day6.”

To have fun the large day, the 5 members of DAY6 all held stay broadcasts on Naver’s V Reside in a relay! They talked with followers and even all had small desserts for the particular second. It was a very thrilling celebration because it included members Sungjin and Jae, who’ve been on hiatus attributable to well being points.

Dowoon shared screenshots from the broadcasts on his Instagram and wrote, “Comfortable fifth anniversary to DAY6. My Day. And my beloved 5 members of DAY6. I really feel so blessed due to our relationship, which turns into nearer as time goes on. I say this on a regular basis however I believe nothing will change sooner or later both and I’ll attempt to stay unchanged. We’ll preserve having enjoyable making music and offer you energy. Please make my beloved hyungs do music healthily and fortunately and please make us individuals who could make extra individuals joyful.”

My Days have been sharing their love and looking out again at favourite moments on the large day!

“??? ??? ?????? ???? ???? ????? ??????????” From an new band struggling to be acknowledged, to SK’s consultant band that sings for all moments. It has been an honor to observe you develop. Comfortable Anniversary, Day6 ♥️#마이데이의_청춘_데이식스_5주년 pic.twitter.com/QTWcs8Q6Il — 쩨형이 ☆ (@jjaehyungie) September 6, 2020

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY DAY6!!! Congratulations! you guys made it this far! Thanks for at all times being an inspiration to by no means quit attaining our desires. Thanks to your music, your ardour and for the love. We’re at all times rooting for you guys! Mydays will at all times be right here pic.twitter.com/DpjYNv6bM5 — Lala (@shishibishie) September 7, 2020

Comfortable 5th anniversary, DAY6! Could we proceed to develop with one another to better heights, into better human beings. Thanks for coming collectively, dreaming, sharing, persevering. Let’s have fun our previous, our right this moment, and our hopes for the long run. Love you at all times; #5YearsWithDAY6 pic.twitter.com/GVFc0wEase — espresso&DAY6 (@jaelavie) September 6, 2020

Comfortable anniversary, DAY6!

