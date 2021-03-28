DAY6 Announces Comeback Date For Long-Awaited Return As Full Group + Unveils 1st Teaser

Mark your calendars: DAY6 is lastly making their return as a full group!

On March 29 at midnight KST, DAY6 introduced that they might be making their long-awaited comeback with a brand new album subsequent month. All 5 members of the band can be returning with “The E-book of Us” on April 19 at 6 p.m. KST, formally marking the tip of their group hiatus.

DAY6 final made a comeback as a full group with “The E-book of Us : The Demon” in Could 2020, however the band didn’t promote the album, because the members quickly halted all group actions in order that Jae and Sungjin may take time to deal with their psychological well being. Later that 12 months, Younger Ok, Wonpil, and Dowoon launched “The E-book of Us : Gluon – Nothing can tear us aside” as the brand new subunit DAY6 (Even of Day).

DAY6 additionally revealed a comeback poster for his or her upcoming album, which references their previous “The E-book of Us” releases with the caption: “O, all of the chaos and utopia of demons that bloom in Mom Nature! With a prayer, thou shalt disappear and real love will bloom in place.”

Are you excited for DAY6’s return?