DAY6 Confirmed To Be Preparing New Album As Full Group

DAY6 is gearing up for his or her return!

On February 26, an business consultant reported that the total band is engaged on a brand new album aimed for an April launch.

In response to the report, a supply from JYP Leisure commented, “DAY6 is getting ready a brand new album. The launch schedule will likely be introduced as soon as it’s confirmed.”

DAY6’s earlier full group album was “The E book of Us : The Demon” launched in Could 2020, and the workforce quickly halted group actions on the time as Jae and Sungjin took time to deal with their psychological well being. In August, Younger Ok, Wonpil, and Dowoon launched “The E book of Us : Gluon – Nothing can tear us aside” because the subunit DAY6 (Even of Day).

Keep tuned for updates on DAY6’s return!

Supply (1) (2)