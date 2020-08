DAY6 has revealed the first teaser for his or her unit launch!

Final week, JYP Leisure confirmed that DAY6 can be making a comeback as a unit for the primary time.

In accordance with the brand new teaser, the unit is named “Even of Day” and shall be launched on August 31 at 6 p.m. KST. The unit shall be composed of members Younger Ok, Wonpil, and Dowoon.