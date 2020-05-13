DAY6 Talks About Inspiration For “Zombie” Comeback, Happiest Moments, And More

In an interview with OSEN, DAY6 opened up in regards to the songwriting course of behind their newest comeback track “Zombie,” the members’ happiest moments, and their largest motivation.

When requested in regards to the feeling of vacancy within the group’s music and picture, DAY6 mentioned, “The ‘demon’ in our new album represents an emotional imbalance, or a seesaw-like relationship the place one individual steps ahead and the opposite grows farther away from them. As we targeted on this imbalance, I feel we got here to naturally emphasize an environment of vacancy.”

DAY6 talked about one in every of their most vivid reminiscences from engaged on their track. The group defined, “Throughout the time once we have been writing the lyrics for ‘Zombie,’ I keep in mind being within the automobile after ending our actions and searching the window at folks’s expressions. I all of the sudden thought, ‘Aren’t we residing the identical day over and over?’ It felt as if we have been void of emotion and transferring like machines. We have been impressed by this sense of emptiness.”

The members talked about what musical concepts they included for this comeback. “As a result of we write our personal songs, it was inevitable that a number of our musical concepts can be included within the album,” they mentioned. “After we have been recording the drums, we considered a component that will match effectively. We improvised then and there, and that half has been included in our track.”

The members additionally shared what they targeted on for the “Zombie” music video. “We imagine that the music video is what ought to visually specific the track’s idea the most effective. We actually targeted on the empty feeling behind ‘Zombie’ by filming in a heavy and quiet method,” they mentioned.

As writers, composers, singers, and instrumentalists of their very own music, the DAY6 members revealed their happiest and hardest moments. “It’s too troublesome to decide on only one second,” they mentioned. “Each job has its execs and cons. Nevertheless, we’re the happiest once we are on stage and performing collectively, particularly once we are actually speaking with our viewers and realizing that we’re all experiencing the identical feelings.”

Subsequent, the group talked about their largest supply of motivation. “It’s the followers who assist and love us in order that we are able to carry out good music,” they mentioned. We have now been capable of develop due to our followers. Apart from that, we’d additionally say our musical ambition.”

Lastly, DAY6 thanked their followers. “We all know too effectively that they’ve waited a very long time for our comeback,” they mentioned. “We’re very sorry and regretful that we can not promote this time. However now we have labored laborious on our music, so we’d be grateful if you happen to listened to it with numerous love. We are going to work laborious till the day we’re singing and collectively once more with [our fans] My Day in a live performance venue.”

