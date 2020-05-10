DAY6 Temporarily Suspends Team Activities To Focus On Mental Health

DAY6 will likely be briefly suspending their workforce actions and promotions.

On Could 10, JYP Leisure launched a press release concerning the members’ psychological well being and the group’s upcoming comeback.

The assertion reads:

Hey, that is JYP Leisure.

First, we wish to apologize for delivering such unlucky information on the eve of DAY6’s comeback. Not too long ago, among the members confirmed signs of psychological anxiousness and acquired an in depth examination. The medical recommendation was that they wanted adequate relaxation and stability. After cautious discussions between the company and the members, we resolved to briefly droop workforce promotions, together with promotions for this upcoming album, to be able to deal with recovering their well being.

We ask in your understanding in immediately suspending promotions earlier than the discharge of a brand new album. As an company, we promise to do our greatest to place the members’ well being first and deal with enhancing their situation. We’ll notify you concerning the particulars of their return to promotions because the time comes. We ask in your help and love in order that DAY6 can stand totally recovered as a workforce as soon as once more.