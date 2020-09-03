DAY6 Unit “Even Of Day” Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With Their 1st Release

DAY6’s new unit Even of Day has made a splash on the worldwide iTunes charts with their very first launch!

On August 31 at 6 p.m. KST, the band’s first-ever unit—which consists of members Younger Ok, Wonpil, and Dowoon—made their official debut with the mini album “The Guide of Us : Gluon – Nothing can tear us aside,” that includes the title monitor “The place the Sea Sleeps.”

Shortly after its launch, the mini album rose to the highest of iTunes charts in numerous nations all around the world, whereas its title monitor “The place the Sea Sleeps” hit No. 1 on a number of home realtime charts, together with Bugs and Naver Music.

Based on JYP Leisure, as of 9:30 a.m. KST on September 2, “The Guide of Us : Gluon – Nothing can tear us aside” had hit No. 1 on iTunes Prime Albums charts in a minimum of 11 completely different areas, together with Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and extra.

Congratulations to DAY6 (Even of Day)!

In case you haven’t already seen it, you’ll be able to take a look at their touching new music video for “The place the Sea Sleeps” right here!

