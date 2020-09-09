DAY6’s Even Of Day Talks About Dowoon Being Chief, Favorite Memories Since Debut, And More

On September 8, Wonpil, Younger Okay, and Dowoon appeared as friends on SBS Energy FM’s “Choi Hwa Jung’s Energy Time” and chatted about Dowoon’s new place because the chief of DAY6’s Even of Day, their happiest reminiscences, how they spent their first paycheck, and extra.

Dowoon shared his ideas on turning into the chief of the unit. He mentioned, “I really feel like I’m simply the chief by title. I don’t know why I grew to become the chief.”

He continued, “Being the chief is basically totally different from being the youngest. Once they ask the chief to introduce their tune on music reveals, I’ve to memorize what I’m going to say as a result of I don’t write the songs.”

Requested how Dowoon grew to become the chief of the unit, Younger Okay mentioned, “He seems to be like one,” making everybody giggle.

The unit talked about their most memorable moments since DAY6’s debut. Wonpil mentioned, “I used to be the happiest when the group DAY6 was determined.” Younger Okay added, “The reminiscences of acting at our concert events are nonetheless clear to me.” Dowoon agreed, “I’m blissful each time the 5 of us really feel like we’ve turn into one once we’re onstage making eye contact, leaping round, and having enjoyable.

Host Choi Hwa Jung talked about that many artists are holding on-line concert events these days. She requested the members if they’ve any plans to carry one. “We’ve been speaking about it, however nothing has been confirmed,” Wonpil mentioned.

The members additionally talked about what they purchased with their first paycheck. Dowoon shared that he handled himself to rooster, and Younger Okay equally purchased meat for himself and his associates. Alternatively, Wonpil mentioned that he despatched the cash to his household and acquired himself a pair of sneakers. “They’re too small so I can’t put on them, however I can’t convey myself to throw them out,” Wonpil mentioned. He added with amusing, “My mother and father actually appreciated that I gave them cash. They nonetheless inform me that I need to keep wholesome.”

Younger Okay, who hosts a radio present as effectively, in contrast “Choi Hwa Jung’s Energy Time” to his present “Idol Radio.” He mentioned, “The ambiance is basically totally different. What’s interesting about ‘Idol Radio’ is that I can meet a number of totally different individuals there. I’m in a position to see them in individual, however the enjoyable half is sharing a phrase or two with them whereas the music performs.”

When requested if there may be somebody he’d like to ask on the present as a visitor, Younger Okay replied, “If I’ve to decide on one individual, I’d be curious to see what [JYP Entertainment founder] Park Jin Younger could be like as an artist.”

A listener requested the unit in the event that they do something particularly earlier than they go to sleep. Dowoon mentioned, “I are likely to play video games as a result of I need to end off my day with enjoyable and fall asleep glad.” Wonpil shared, “I at all times must drink water.” Younger Okay answered, “This hasn’t occurred to me currently, however I normally must eat rather a lot for me to go to sleep. These days, I’m not consuming as a lot to care for my throat.”

As a last remark, chief Dowoon mentioned, “Our hyungs [older male friends] wrote some actually good songs, so please take a hearken to Even of Day.”

In the event you haven’t already, try the title monitor “The place the Sea Sleeps” off Even of Day’s first album “The Guide of Us : Gluon – Nothing can tear us aside” right here!

