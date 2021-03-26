DAY6’s Jae Announces He Will Cease All Personal Live Broadcasts + Apologizes For Controversy

DAY6’s Jae has shut down his Twitch channel and introduced that he will likely be halting all private stay broadcasts in gentle of his current controversy.

Earlier this week, Jae got here below hearth for a Twitch stream through which he might be heard saying, “This man, that’s my sugar daddy,” earlier than utilizing his avatar to imitate a sexual act throughout the recreation he was enjoying.

When some followers objected to his remarks and conduct, Jae initially commented that he believed the problem arose from “cultural variations” and requested those that have been offended by his remarks to chorus from watching his broadcasts. Nonetheless, he later issued an apology on Twitter, writing in Korean, “I sincerely apologize to the folks whom I damage with my actions. I’ll work even tougher to indicate you a greater facet of myself.”

On March 25, a number of days after his preliminary apology, Jae launched an extended assertion in each English and Korean through which he apologized once more for his controversial remarks and introduced that he had determined to stop all private stay broadcasts.

Jae’s full English assertion is as follows:

Good day, that is DAY6[‘s] Jae. To begin with I’d like to precise my sincerest apologies to everybody in regard to the inappropriate feedback made throughout my private stay stream. Earlier than listening to the earnest recommendation from these round me and my pricey followers, I didn’t absolutely comprehend what the issue was nor the diploma of seriousness of the incident. This made me notice my immaturity and lack of judgment. I promise to study from these errors and check out my greatest to turn into extra mature and accountable. Any longer I cannot act impulsively, taking into thoughts the gravity of my phrases and actions. Furthermore, as a member of DAY6 I guarantee you I’ll at all times put DAY6, followers and colleagues on prime precedence. Thus as an act of sincerity I’ll cease all my private stay streams together with Twitch. I might additionally wish to once more apologize for hurting many individuals who really apprehensive on my behalf while overcoming psychological stress. Additionally I need to categorical my gratitude to my dearest DAY6 members and followers who patiently stood by my facet supporting me with unhindering religion albeit all that went by way of [sic]. I reassure you this is not going to occur once more. I’ll constantly attempt to turn into a greater individual and somebody you might be pleased with.

