DAY6’s Jae Shares How Park Jin Young Encouraged And Supported Him Over Hiatus For Mental Health

DAY6’s Jae confirmed a heartwarming message he acquired from Park Jin Young.

The band launched their mini album “The Ebook of Us: The Demon” on Could 11 however they’ve taken a hiatus to deal with their psychological well being as a few of the members have been coping with anxiousness. Jae lately shared an replace wherein he stated that he’s been doing a lot better and thanked followers for his or her persistence and help.

On Could 20, Jae posted a screenshot on Twitter and Instagram of a message dialog he had with Park Jin Young. The JYP founder first messaged Jae to congratulate him on the success of DAY6’s new monitor “Zombie,” which Jae co-composed.

Jae replied, “Thanks a lot! I apologize for the issues I’ve brought about this comeback. I’ll get higher asap and get again on the wheel quickly! All the time recognize ur mentorship and demonstration of what an artists must be. A lot respect sir king of the fort and thanks once more a lot!!”

Park Jin Young then responded:

Take your time Jae. Your well being and happiness is extra essential than doing reveals. Isn’t being glad the purpose of our lives? I needed to wrestle to search out what happiness is. It was from 2010 to 2012. And now I don’t stumble any extra. Jimmy needed to undergo that course of additionally in 2015. So I somewhat have you ever undergo these occasions and discover a true reply to your life as an alternative of simply chasing one thing you don’t even know.

Jae wrote on the screenshot, “Our chief.”

Prime Proper Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews