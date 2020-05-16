DAY6’s Jae Shares Welcome Update And Expresses Deep Love And Gratitude To Fans

DAY6’s Jae has shared a welcome replace with followers on how he and the opposite members of DAY6 are doing.

On Could 10, it was introduced that DAY6 can be briefly suspending group actions as among the members confirmed signs of psychological nervousness they usually had been suggested to give attention to reaching adequate relaxation and stability. Since then, the members have been taking time without work to give attention to their psychological well being.

Jae took to Twitter on Could 16 to share an replace with followers, and he acknowledged in English, “Doing higher. Thanks for being affected person with us and for supporting us a lot after we wanted it most. Hoping to see you all as quickly as potential. Keep protected everybody.”

Doing higher. Thanks for being affected person with us and for supporting us a lot after we wanted it most. Hoping to see you all as quickly as potential. Keep protected everybody ❤️ — Day6 Jae (@Jae_Day6) Could 16, 2020

He additionally shared a message in Korean and wrote:

I believe I’m doing a lot better. If I’m being trustworthy, I felt so terrified of so many issues at first however your phrases of affection and assist have been an enormous supply of power for me. I’m so sorry. I’m much more sorry as a result of I understand how treasured this comeback was for our followers. To our followers, who make us really feel relaxed since you proceed to make up for what we lack regardless of all of that, I don’t suppose “Thanks” is sufficient to categorical how I really feel. Thanks a lot, you’re all so treasured to me. If you happen to may give us somewhat extra time, we’ll do our greatest so we will sing and have enjoyable with you once more quickly. I’m so sorry. And I’m so grateful. My Day [DAY6’s official fan club name], I really like you.

Though group actions have been suspended, DAY6 launched their newest mini album “The E book of Us : The Demon” as scheduled on Could 11. Don’t overlook to take a look at the music video of their title monitor “Zombie“!

We hope the members of DAY6 are doing nicely and need all of them the perfect on their restoration.