DAY6’s Sungjin Enlists In The Military

DAY6’s Sungjin out of the blue introduced that he can be enlisting within the army in the present day.

On March 8, Sungjin held a V LIVE broadcast and revealed that he was on his method to the army coaching heart the place he could be start his army service. He appeared with a buzz minimize and named the published, “Salute!!!”

Sungjin, together with Jae, has been on hiatus from group actions with DAY6 since Might 2020. Final month, it was confirmed that DAY6 can be making their comeback as a full group, and it was reported that the album was being deliberate for launch in April.

Concerning Sungjin’s enlistment forward of the group’s return with a brand new album, a supply from JYP Leisure acknowledged to Sports activities Kyunghyang, “They’re getting ready an album, and the discharge schedule has not been determined but.”

In the course of the broadcast, Sungjin shared that he had already accomplished his components for DAY6’s upcoming album forward of time.

Sungjin stated, “[The rest of the members] will proceed to maintain the group going via items or particular person actions. And when the opposite members are within the army, I’ll have returned, so I and may promote and maintain the group agency.” He added, “What’s for positive is that DAY6 will proceed on after I return.”

The DAY6 members despatched him off with on-line posts.

Jae tweeted a photograph of Sungjin and wrote, “Love you, Sungjin.”

Wonpil additionally shared a photograph on his Instagram Tales with the textual content, “Return safely! Love you.”

Wishing Sungjin a protected service!

Supply (1) (2)