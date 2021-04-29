DAY6’s Sungjin Surprises Fans With New Twitter Account Following Military Enlistment

DAY6’s Sungjin has opened a second Twitter account!

Back in August 2019, the DAY6 leader launched an account with his nickname “Bob” from the children’s animation series “Bob the Builder.” As the Korean word for rice or meals also sounds like “bob,” he has since filled the account with meal recommendations.

Sungjin tweeted on the account for the first time in a year on April 28 in celebration of fellow DAY6 member Wonpil’s birthday, recommending spicy fried chicken.

Along with this tweet, Sungjin also opened a second account with his full name Park Sungjin and wrote in his first tweet, “I told you I’d keep in contact somehow, right?” He explained, “The other account has too strong of a concept, so let’s communicate through this [account],” and concluded by wishing Wonpil a happy birthday. He verified the validity of the account by following it with his first account.

Sungjin enlisted in the military on March 8 this year and is currently serving as an active duty soldier.

