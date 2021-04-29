DAY6’s Sungjin Surprises Fans With New Twitter Account Following Military Enlistment

DAY6’s Sungjin has opened a second Twitter account!

Back in August 2019, the DAY6 leader launched an account with his nickname “Bob” from the children’s animation series “Bob the Builder.” As the Korean word for rice or meals also sounds like “bob,” he has since filled the account with meal recommendations.

Sungjin tweeted on the account for the first time in a year on April 28 in celebration of fellow DAY6 member Wonpil’s birthday, recommending spicy fried chicken.

오늘은 니가 좋아하는 매운후라이드 치킨으로 가보자아아아!!!

Todays menu is spicy fried chicken!!! Your favorite food right??? LGE!!! — 밥성진 (@DAY6_BOBSUNGJIN) April 28, 2021

Along with this tweet, Sungjin also opened a second account with his full name Park Sungjin and wrote in his first tweet, “I told you I’d keep in contact somehow, right?” He explained, “The other account has too strong of a concept, so let’s communicate through this [account],” and concluded by wishing Wonpil a happy birthday. He verified the validity of the account by following it with his first account.

내가 어떻게든 연락한다 했지 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 저 계정은 너무 컨셉충이라 이걸로 소통하자!!!ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ 원필아 생일 축하한다 ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ — 박성진 (@DAY6__SUNGJIN) April 28, 2021

Sungjin enlisted in the military on March 8 this year and is currently serving as an active duty soldier.