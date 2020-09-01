DAY6’s Unit “Even Of Day” Talks About Creative Process Behind New Album, When They Feel Strongest As A Group, And More

DAY6’s first-ever unit Even of Day talked about their new album, future targets, and extra!

On August 31, Even of Day — which consists of members Younger Okay, Wonpil, and Dowoon — debuted with their album “The Ebook of Us : Gluon – Nothing can tear us aside” and a music video for the title observe “The place the Sea Sleeps.”

The unit described the musical variations between Even of Day and DAY6. Younger Okay stated, “We modified up our devices and music. We centered on utilizing digital drums and synths, and we widened our vary of musical expression because the bass and electrical guitar alternated between their typical roles. As for the melodies and lyrics, we selected to proceed with DAY6’s type.”

Dowoon added, “In an effort to overcome the boundaries of making a full sound with solely three members, we selected to make use of digital sounds.”

They talked in regards to the that means behind the brand new album. Wonpil stated, “When folks run into sudden issues all through their lives, they’ll find yourself falling aside. We needed to specific that even in these conditions, we’re capable of finding particular issues and likewise that ‘nothing can tear us aside.’”

Dowoon stated, “We portrayed in our album identify that it doesn’t matter what troublesome conditions we face, we are able to overcome them if we’re collectively.”

Younger Okay then defined how the tracks on their latest album are related to one another. He started, “Our idea of DENIMALZ [DAY6’s animal characters] occurring a visit was first recommended by the producer who all the time works with us, Hong Ji Sang. We talked about it with the members and thought of what story we should always inform. We needed to create an album that related the concepts, ‘DENIMALZ go on a visit and land in a brand new location. They expertise deepening feelings and understand that it’s the sensation of affection.’ And we needed to say that’s not the top and that the whole lot’s related.”

Wonpil added, “We naturally got here to that conclusion whereas engaged on the music. [Hong Ji Sang] requested us, ‘How about making an album the place the whole lot connects as one?’ The members then got here up with lots of concepts, and we created our album that method.”

On the subject of their new sound, the members shared the key behind creating music with out a fundamental guitarist.

“We used lots of synth sounds,” Wonpil stated. “We modified the tone of the bass to make it sound like a guitar, and we tried out lots of new issues in that regard.”

Dowoon shared, “Creating the guitar sounds was our greatest activity. We labored arduous to make it sound extra digital.”

Younger Okay then talked about how he will get over author’s block. “I cease all my work and deal with one thing else like gaming,” he stated. “I erase each thought associated to creating music. That’s as a result of as soon as I begin considering an excessive amount of about it, expressing the music turns into tougher.”

Younger Okay continued, “Nevertheless, we didn’t discover it very troublesome this time as a result of we had a plan for the way we had been going to tackle the album as an entire from the starting to the top.”

The unit members additionally shared some enjoyable tales from engaged on their album. Younger Okay stated, “The members all labored arduous on their English pronunciation. The members had been so cute and humorous after they would deal with the form of my mouth. I believe I’ll do not forget that for a very long time.”

Wonpil agreed, saying, “DENIMALZ’s songs all comprise English, so we focused on our English pronunciation. That was a bit troublesome.”

Dowoon added, “I used the digital drum pads loads this time. I’m truly not very acquainted with them, however I realized loads by this chance.”

The unit described after they really feel the strongest as a bunch.

Younger Okay stated, “We really feel sturdy once we’re on stage, particularly at our concert events. It’s not simple to create a degree of power that stays from the start to the top in a single location, however I believe once we’re in sync with each other, we really feel the strongest as a bunch.”

Wonpil continued, “I’m actually joyful and really feel like I’ve develop into one with our followers when the live performance venue is crammed with the sound of our music and the followers’ screaming.”

Dowoon stated, “I believe we develop into tighter as a bunch once we converse truthfully and fear for one another.”

To conclude, the members talked about their targets for the longer term. Younger Okay stated, “I need to strive lots of new issues musically. I need to present folks the ‘musician’ facet of me, and I need to strive exchanging ideas and be influenced by different artists by exhibits about music like JTBC’s ‘Start Once more.’ I need to sing in many various environments.”

He then added with fun, “Apart from that, one thing I actually need to do is develop into a set member of an consuming selection present.”

However, Wonpil stated, “I not too long ago launched a duet for the webtoon ‘One in every of a Sort Romance,’ and it was such an honor. It was a extremely enjoyable expertise. I recorded the track after assembly Hi there Ga-Younger for the primary time, and I believe our track turned out very nice as a result of she made it so comfy for us.”

Dowoon stated, “I need to strive the whole lot. I need to share information by speaking loads, and I’d like to enter nature like tvN’s ‘Three Meals a Day.’”

Watch an episode of “Three Meals a Day: Seaside Ranch” beneath:

