DAY6’s Young Okay, Wonpil, And Dowoon Reveal Their First Impressions, Praise Each Other’s Voices, And More

DAY6’s Young Okay, Wonpil, and Dowoon not too long ago participated in a pictorial and interview with Attract journal!

Referencing a previous interview DAY6 did with Attract the place they have been requested whether or not they have been an “idol band,” “idols,” or a “band,” the interviewer requested if DAY6 nonetheless acquired that query. Young Okay answered, “We do nonetheless get it. Nevertheless, in comparison with the previous, we get it lots much less.” Wonpil added to make clear, “We don’t care in any respect which one we’re thought-about to be.”

Talking about their first impressions of each other, Dowoon commented, “Wonpil joked round lots from the beginning. You know the way Young Okay subtly appears to be like sharp and attractive? That’s why at first, I believed he was cool and scary. He had charisma.”

Young Okay continued, “My first impression of Wonpil was that he had a buzz minimize, was carrying his college uniform, and was smiling very brightly.”

Wonpil answered, “We had been awaiting a drummer so we have been all actually excited to fulfill Dowoon. Additionally, at house I’ve an older sister and all the time needed a youthful brother. When Dowoon joined, I used to be capable of escape being the youngest member and I used to be so blissful. My first impression of Young Okay was that he was a passionate man. He did every little thing actually diligently and I believed that he was a special sort of particular person than I’m…”

Ever since their debut in 2015, DAY6 has targeted on promotions by dwell performances fairly than broadcasts. Relating to the professionals and cons of doing so, Wonpil shared, “A professional is with the ability to talk with followers usually. We in all probability did round 100 performances final yr. We’ve grown lots thanks to those performances and have developed a bond with our followers.”

Dowoon answered, “I actually don’t assume there are cons.” With fun, he continued, “Since we don’t seem on broadcasts a lot, there are individuals who don’t know us, however I truthfully like that folks don’t acknowledge me.”

Young Okay responded, “If I needed to choose a con, I’d say that though we’re in our sixth yr of promotions, we lack broadcast expertise in comparison with those that seem on reveals usually. We might get nervous or be not sure about when to make feedback.”

The group additionally shared ideas on their members’ voices. Wonpil shared, “Young Okay’s is like crimson wine. There’s each a horny and regular feeling. I’ve favored Jae’s voice since he was on ‘Okay-pop Star’ so I used to be so fascinated when he joined our staff. His voice is the one I would like most. Sungjin’s is like rice soup. [His voice] could be very concentrated.”

Relating to Dowoon, Young Okay commented, “He’s sort of like a clean sheet of paper. Whereas we’re initially vocalists, Dowoon will not be. I don’t know if that’s why, however fairly than sing, he interprets and it comes out very naturally. It sounds very pure and honest. The way in which Dowoon sings as if he’s talking is our secret weapon.”

When requested what they’re at present getting ready, the group shared that they’ve a number of songs they wish to share with followers. Young Okay added, “I believe we’ll be capable to have enjoyable quickly!”

Lastly, the boys have been requested what phrases of encouragement they needed to listen to probably the most. Wonpil answered, “Thanks” whereas Young Okay shared, “That they’re supporting us.” Dowoon adorably commented, “‘Let’s go get a drink!’ I don’t have any buddies to drink with.”

Supply (1) (2)