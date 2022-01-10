Days Gone 2 opens the debate on 3DGames: does Bend Studio’s game deserve a sequel?

To date, PlayStation has not given the green light to the new video game from the authors of Siphon Filter.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Days Gone did not have an easy launch, the title of Bend Studio came with a proposal for action in the third person and open world, in a post-apocalyptic setting with hordes of zombies as a great claim and a strong commitment to the narrative. The game did not reach the market as polished as it could, in addition to drag other problems Which we were able to tell you about in our Days Gone review.

But not everything was negative, the game shone in many ways that they knew how to convince a good part of the PlayStation users and later, also the PC users. These fans of the adventures of Deacon St. John, came to organize to order a sequel, however, the studio and Sony plans were different. Your former director, Jeff Ross, has spoken on several occasions about the ideas he had for Days Gone 2, a sequel with a component cooperative and connected worlds.

Both Jeff Ross and John Garvin, Creative Director of Days Gone, have stopped by David Jaffe, creator of God of War and Twisted Metal, to talk about an apparent perception of failure before a franchise that, in his opinion, could have given more of himself, as well as to vindicate the good business performance that the game has had. On whether it had been a success or not to bet on a sequel to Days Gone we wanted to discuss today in 3DJuegos, and we also invite you to leave your opinion in the comments, in addition to participate in the survey.

Ander – Yes

Let’s do a little memory exercise before we dive into today’s topic. Let’s look at sagas like Uncharted or Crash Bandicoot, historically linked to Sony and whose sequels after the original improved (and much) the formula, perfecting it with the passage of each title and turning them into references within their own genre. To categorically deny that a possible sequel to Days Gone can improve what was seen in the original does not seem to be entirely realistic.

At the end of the day, we are talking about a title that, despite coming out with a good handful of bugs and problems in 2019, managed to correct them with the passage of patches, demonstrating with the arrival of its PC version what could be a well-polished and lovingly prepared launch on next-generation platforms. Most of the technical (and visual) bugs are no longer present in the Steam version, and that’s what we should expect from a sequel (always keeping in mind that being a sandbox, it seems almost inevitable that there won’t be any other failure).

It would be terribly unfair not to give Bend Studios a chanceThe community itself has expressed the quality of the game with the PC version, and it would be terribly unfair not giving Bend Studios the opportunity to make up for the gruesome road they have had to travel after the release of the title in 2019. A Days Gone 2 would allow lay the foundations that worked, and fix or rethink all those that have not finished convincing. As a zombie sandbox, it is a true marvel, and there are few titles at its height.

You may like the story of Days Gone more or less, but what really makes you fall in love with the game is losing yourself on the map, facing hundreds of zombies or fleeing from a horde that you have crossed almost accidentally. We don’t need a plot excuse to go out there and try to survive in an apocalyptic world in which zombies and survivors make things difficult for us, and although personally the story was entertaining to me, it was by no means what made me enjoy the play.

Sometimes it doesn’t take a degree to be excellent in all its fields to be enjoyable. Perhaps the only thing I would ask of the sequel is that it turn out better than the original Days Gone release. I want to fully enter their world, enjoy the sandbox element and not have to eat bugs that take me out of the experience. And for this, the only thing Bends Studios needs is time. Well, time and may Sony want to give you the opportunity to take the zombie sandbox genre to a new level.

Felipe – No

One of the great values ​​of PlayStation is the ability to create new and memorable franchises with which to conquer the public. Although the company keeps some of its most important sagas active with new installments, it manages to surprise each generation with games that, on many occasions, end up being really loved. With this premise I try to ask myself what sense would it make that Sony made a sequel to Days Gone and not any other of its franchises.

We must not forget that when a studio works on the sequel to a game, this supposes to stop doing another, It seems like a no-brainer, but I remember it because the need for this Days Gone sequel is usually valued based on whether or not we would like it to exist and this is something very tricky. If they give me the choice of whether or not there is a video game, I will choose whether it exists, but as long as I don’t have to sacrifice nothing to be produced. This is not the case with Sony studios and we just have to go through this last generation to realize what I am saying.

And Sucker Punch I had bet on making another Infamous sequel, right now there would be no Ghost of Tsushima and if Guerrilla Games would have continued with Killzone, we would not have had Horizon Zero Dawn. These two new franchises that saw the light in the last generation are today of the most loved titles by the players and of course, a sequel to both has been claimed by the community. In the case of Horizon Zero Dawn it has been possible and we will have Horizon Forbidden West, with Ghost of Tsushima we still do not know the plans of Sucker Punch.

Being able to do it better does not seem like a sufficient argument to meThe truth is that Any game having a good commercial performance will generate a fan base and, therefore, an audience that is going to demand a continuation of that story that he enjoyed so much, but it is clear that that is not a sufficient argument for Sony, and neither should it be for us if we do not want an industry rife with overexploited franchises. So I keep wondering what makes Days Gone special to deserve a sequel, what makes it a better title than the rest and honestly, I can’t find the answer.

Although a good part of the criticism of Days Gone was associated with a poor launch in terms of its technical section, that was actually the least of its problems. I have no doubt that Bend Studio could release a much more robust sequel built on the basis of the original game, they already have experience from the work done and the ideas they outlined for a sequel could have worked, proposing a connected world with a strong multiplayer presence. But What can be done better does not seem to me to be a sufficient argument as if to justify a sequel.

The question is whether Days Gone world and characters stand out above the rest of the games to bet on them again, and My answer is no. Basically, because the game took some of the more hackneyed themes and formulas in the industry and didn’t even execute them excellently. The characters, including their protagonist, move away from the charisma and depth to which we are accustomed to PlayStation and its world, beyond how beautiful it can be visually, it does not have elements that make it really special like Horizon Zero Dawn did. Despite everything, this is not about rejecting the franchise, but about trusting Bend Studio and the work they can do on future projects.

More about: A debate and Days Gone.