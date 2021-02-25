Days Gone for PC now appears on Steam and reveals its minimum and recommended requirements

Sony announced yesterday that Days Gone and other PlayStation titles (still unknown) will soon arrive on PC, as Horizon Zero Dawn did in its day. And when just 24 hours have passed, the Bend Studio title page is now available on Steam.

Which means that we can already take a look at the minimum and recommended requirements for this compatible version. As you can see, nothing exaggerated (it was created with Unreal Engine 4), which will be a great luck for those players who have not updated their equipment for a while. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

In summary, the only thing that you should bear in mind is that it is recommended (even for the minimum), to have an SSD hard drive and a 16 GB RAM (although the minimum is actually 8). Then we leave you with the requirements.

Minimum requirements

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

a 64-bit processor and operating system SO: Windows 10 64-bits.

Windows 10 64-bits. Processor: Intel Core [email protected] o AMD FX [email protected]

Intel Core [email protected] o AMD FX [email protected] Memory: 8 GB of RAM.

8 GB of RAM. Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) o AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB).

Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) o AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB). DirectX: Version 11.

Version 11. Storage: 70 GB of available space.

70 GB of available space. Additional notes: SSD for storage and 16 GB of RAM recommended.

Finally, and as you will see, the recommended ones are already a little more demanding.

Recommended Requirements

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

a 64-bit processor and operating system SO: Windows 10 64-bits.

Windows 10 64-bits. Processor: Intel Core [email protected] o Ryzen 5 [email protected]

Intel Core [email protected] o Ryzen 5 [email protected] Memory: 16 GB of RAM.

16 GB of RAM. Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) o AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) o AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) DirectX: Version 11.

Version 11. Storage: 70 GB of available space.

70 GB of available space. Additional notes: SSD for storage.

If you look at the launch date on the Steam page, it actually shows the original date that Days Gone was released on PS4. However, it was revealed yesterday that this PC version will arrive in spring 2021.