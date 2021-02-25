Entertainment

Days Gone for PC now appears on Steam and reveals its minimum and recommended requirements

February 25, 2021
2 Min Read

Sony announced yesterday that Days Gone and other PlayStation titles (still unknown) will soon arrive on PC, as Horizon Zero Dawn did in its day. And when just 24 hours have passed, the Bend Studio title page is now available on Steam.

Which means that we can already take a look at the minimum and recommended requirements for this compatible version. As you can see, nothing exaggerated (it was created with Unreal Engine 4), which will be a great luck for those players who have not updated their equipment for a while. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details.

In summary, the only thing that you should bear in mind is that it is recommended (even for the minimum), to have an SSD hard drive and a 16 GB RAM (although the minimum is actually 8). Then we leave you with the requirements.

Minimum requirements

  • * Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • SO: Windows 10 64-bits.
  • Processor: Intel Core [email protected] o AMD FX [email protected]
  • Memory: 8 GB of RAM.
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) o AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB).
  • DirectX: Version 11.
  • Storage: 70 GB of available space.
  • Additional notes: SSD for storage and 16 GB of RAM recommended.
While Days Gone wasn’t our best-reviewed Sony first-party game of the generation, it certainly was one we saw brimming with potential — from its impressive freaker horde tech, to Deacon St John’s charming characterization, to the customizable motorcycle. And that’s not to mention the clear, evident teases developer Bend Studio made in Days Gone to one of its earlier franchises. Given that layered history, and the foundation of unique gameplay opportunities, a Days Gone sequel has plenty to build off of when starting a new adventure. It’s also clear Bend is invested in the world of Days Gone. The studio has done a fantastic job of keeping its community alive with post-launch free DLC challenges, along with plenty of patches to fix some of the adventure’s tech issues. Given the investment in its world so far, a Days Gone sequel could elevate the series to new heights.

Finally, and as you will see, the recommended ones are already a little more demanding.

Recommended Requirements

  • * Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • SO: Windows 10 64-bits.
  • Processor: Intel Core [email protected] o Ryzen 5 [email protected]
  • Memory: 16 GB of RAM.
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) o AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)
  • DirectX: Version 11.
  • Storage: 70 GB of available space.
  • Additional notes: SSD for storage.

If you look at the launch date on the Steam page, it actually shows the original date that Days Gone was released on PS4. However, it was revealed yesterday that this PC version will arrive in spring 2021.

