Days Long gone Director Jeff Ross Joins Tomb Raider Builders Crystal Dynamics

The director of Days Long gone, Jeff Ross has joined the Tomb Raider construction studioCrystal Dynamics.

And a tweet, Ross introduced that he was once becoming a member of the studio as director of design. simply hours after it was once printed that they have been running on a brand new Tomb Raider recreation. Then again, he did not ascertain which recreation he can be running on, as Crystal Dynamics could also be creating the Highest Darkish reboot with The Initiative, and continues to be running on Surprise’s Avengers.

I am excited to announce I now paintings on the superb Crystal Dynamics as Design Director. That is all I will say as opposed to I am extremely joyful with the challenge, and particularly the group of truly glorious folks. I will be able to grow to be a Seattleite this summer time. Additionally–Come paintings with me! https://t.co/HjDFIFk7MF — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) April 5, 2022

Jeff Ross will sign up for Crystal North West in Seattle, a subsidiary of Crystal Dynamics, this summer time, however his LinkedIn profile signifies that he has been hired by way of Crystal Dynamics since February. Ross has up to now expressed a want to paintings on an Uncharted recreation, and taking into account Crystal Dynamics was once impressed by way of the PlayStation-exclusive recreation when rebooting Tomb Raider, it could unquestionably make sense for him to be one of the crucial leads within the subsequent Lara Croft recreation. .

He has additionally spoken out concerning the sequel to Bend Studio’s Days Long gone by no means being made, pronouncing it was once meant as a shared-universe co-op recreation with a “extra technical path”. Then again, the unique recreation was once handled as a sadness by way of Sony’s control, in line with Ross, and hopes of a sequel have been apparently dashed when former Sony Interactive Leisure International Studios president Shawn Layden left the corporate.

The brand new Tomb Raider recreation is being advanced with the brand new Unreal Engine 5 engine and the overall supervisor of the franchise, Dallas Dickinson, guarantees a “high quality action-adventure cinematic revel in“.