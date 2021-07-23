‘Days Of Our Lives’ Now not Returning Till After Tokyo Olympics

“Days of Our Lives” gained’t be airing new episodes till the 2020 Toyko Olympics are over.

A rep for the daylight hours cleaning soap showed the display’s suspension to Fox Information on Friday.

“Days of Our Lives” will go back to NBC on August 9, 2021. In step with KFDX/KJTL, “The Lately Display” and “Pass judgement on Judy” is probably not suffering from the sports activities programming.

When “DOOL” returns, enthusiasts of the Emmy-winning drama collection can look ahead to seeing Backstreet Boys alum AJ McLean.

“There’s a positive daylight hours TV display that my grandmother and I used to observe rising up. I’ll drop a few hints – Bo, Hope, Patch. Strike a chord?” he mentioned on Instagram.

The singer was once, after all, regarding characters Bo Brady and Hope Williams Brady, performed via Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso, respectively.

“Your’s in reality is creating a visitor look in this display proper right here,” McLean teased. “Oh my god I’m freaking out. So thrilling. I am hoping made you proud grandma.”

In Would possibly 2021, NBC, Corday Productions and Sony Photos Tv introduced that “Days of our Lives” was once picked up for 2 extra years. This renewal will take one in every of TV’s maximum iconic collection thru its 57th and 58th seasons.

“After greater than 55 years of bringing drama, journey and romance to monitors around the globe, we’re overjoyed and commemorated to hold at the “Days of our Lives” legacy for some other two years,” mentioned govt manufacturer Ken Corday. “We’re grateful to NBC for his or her enduring dedication to the display and thankful to proceed this excellent adventure with our enthusiasts for future years.”

“Days of our Lives,” which is lately in its 56th season, aired it’s 14,000th episode in December and stays NBC’s longest-running collection. Set within the fictitious Midwestern the town of Salem, the core households are the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises. The display’s multi-layered storylines proceed to seize audiences with parts of romance, journey, thriller, comedy, and drama.