‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed for Season 57 and Season 58 at NBC

“Days of Our Lives” has been renewed for Season 57 and Season 58 at NBC.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring our loyal fans two more seasons of ‘Days of our Lives’ and continue what has been an absolutely remarkable achievement in television,” said Michael Sluchan, executive vice president of scripted series & kids programming for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A big thank you to Ken Corday and the cast and crew for their incredible passion for storytelling that continues to reach new generations of viewers.”

The series celebrated its 55th anniversary in 2020 with Season 56 of the show currently airing. It aired its 14,000th episode in December and remains NBC’s longest-running series. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the core families are the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises.

“After more than 55 years of bringing drama, adventure and romance to screens around the world, we are thrilled and honored to carry on the ‘Days of our Lives’ legacy for another two years,” said executive producer Ken Corday. “We are thankful to NBC for their enduring commitment to the show and grateful to continue this wonderful journey with our fans for years to come.”

“Days of our Lives” is produced by Corday Productions Inc. in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati is the head writer.

“We are incredibly proud of the work being done by Ken Corday, the cast and crew. They continue to tell bold stories through these iconic characters captivating audiences around the world,” said Steve Kent, senior executive vice president of programming for Sony Pictures Television. “We are thrilled to continue the legacy of ‘Days of our Lives’ and for viewers to enjoy two more seasons.”