‘Days of Our Lives’ Sets Production Restart Date – Variety

“Days of Our Lives” producers plan to renew manufacturing later this summer time.

In a memo despatched Friday to forged and crew, producer Corday Productions introduced plans to start work on new episodes of the long-running NBC daytime drama Sept. 1. Production on “Days of Our Lives” was halted in March with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the USA.

CBS’ “The Daring and the Lovely” was the primary of the published daytime cleaning soap operas to restart manufacturing following the coronavirus shutdown. “The Daring and the Lovely” relaunched manufacturing at its Tv Metropolis studio on June 16, then paused these efforts a day later as reconfigured its testing and security measures associated to coronavirus. Production on the present has since resumed. The present was one of the primary on U.S. TV to restart manufacturing amid the pandemic.

Spokespersons for NBC and Sony Photos Tv declined to remark for this story. “Days of Our Lives” has run for greater than 13,000 episodes because it first debuted on NBC in 1965. The present is one of the few daytime dramas nonetheless on the air. The others are CBS’ “The Daring and the Lovely” and “The Younger and the Stressed,” and ABC’s “Common Hospital.”

“Days of Our Lives” was renewed for its present and 55th season in January of this 12 months. Beforehand taped episodes of the collection are nonetheless banked and set to air on NBC roughly via October earlier than working out.

Deadline first reported information of the intent to restart manufacturing of “Days of Our Lives.”