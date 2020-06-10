‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Judi Evans Has COVID-19; Nearly Lost Legs – Variety

“Days of Our Lives” star Judi Evans revealed this week that she had been identified with COVID-19 and stays hospitalized.

In line with Evans’ publicist, the actress contracted the viral sickness whereas recovering within the hospital following a horse-riding accident in Could which resulted in a number of damaged ribs, fractured leg accidents, two chipped vertebra and a damaged collarbone.

“I spoke to Judi on Sunday and she or he is STILL within the hospital – 23 days now and counting,” wrote her publicist, Howie Simon, in a Fb put up.

Whereas on the hospital, the 55-year-old started experiencing “delicate signs,” together with fever, aches, a cough — however Simon additionally stated she virtually had each her legs amputated on two separate events because of “COVID blood clots.”

“On high of the whole lot, when she went into surgical procedure on one of her legs, they forgot to numb the leg and reduce into her leg whereas she was totally acutely aware with no numbing of the world,” learn Simon’s assertion.

Regardless of the troublesome well being journey, Simon confirmed that Evans is feeling higher.

“Nonetheless chatting with her on Sunday, she was in good spirits and again to Judi “humor” regardless of all these spiraling flip of occasions,” wrote Simon. “She has stated she appreciates all of the prayers for her they usually’ve helped her mentally, bodily and spiritually! She simply needs to proceed to check detrimental on COVID19 earlier than she will go house and get the remainder she so wants!!!”

Evans spoke to “Good Morning America” on Tuesday the place she stated she requested the coronavirus check after noticing her signs.

Tom Hanks, his spouse Rita Wilson, in addition to Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim and NBA participant Kevin Durant all beforehand examined constructive for the virus, and have recovered.

Nonetheless, Broadway actor Nick Cordero stays hospitalized after having his leg amputated in April.